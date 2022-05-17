Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyrone Ruffin unofficially won the Democratic nomination for Sheriff Tuesday night.
Ruffin was named on 1,527 ballots to defeat former sheriff Greg Atkins and fellow deputy Timothy Hardy for the party’s nomination.
Atkins, who won five of the county’s 12 precincts, received 1,246 votes and Hardy earned 585 votes.
Ruffin won six precincts – Roxobel, Mithcell’s I, Mitchell’s II, Colerain II, Woodville and Indian Woods – but it was Early Voting that made the difference for the Democratic nominee. Ruffin revived 833 during Early Voting, the entire margin of victory.
Ruffin faces no Republican opposition in November.
Assistant DA Kim Gourrier Scott defeated defense attorney Jamal Summey in the race for District Attorney. Scott earned 8,553 votes and won Northampton and Hertford counties for the District 7 seat. Summey was tabbed on 8,068 votes and won Bertie and Halifax counties.
Summey received 1,690 votes in Bertie County, outdistancing Scott’s 1,488. He also won Halifax County (3,765 to 3,554), but it was a strong showing in neighboring Northampton County that carried Scott. She won that county by 682 votes (2,264 to 1,582). Scott also won Hertford County.
State Sen. Ernestine Byrd Bazemore, a Bertie County resident, lost her bid for re-election in the primary. Valerie Jordan of Warren County received 13,601 votes while Bazemore had 9,179 votes.
Bazemore won only two counties – Bertie and Martin — in her bid for re-election. She received 2,206 votes in Bertie County compared to 823 for Jordan. In neighboring Martin County, Bazemore won 1,364 to 858. It was Jordan’s home Warren County that gave her the biggest boost. There she won, 2,654 to 358.
Bertie County backed both winners in the U.S. Congress race.
Sandy Smith edged out Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in the Republican primary and Don Davis easily defeated Erica Smith in the Democratic primary to set up the general election race in the 1st Congressional District race in November.
Smith defeated Roberson 183-152 in Bertie County. Brent Roberson from neighboring Martin County received 141 votes in the Bertie Republican Primary.
Davis won just over 63 percent of the vote to Erica Smith’s 31 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the State Board of Elections. Two other Democrats, Jason Spriggs and Julian Bishop Sr., each received about 3 percent of the votes cast.
Davis, likewise defeated nearest Smith by a tally of 1,594 to 1,120.
“From the beginning, this election has been about making sure eastern North Carolina gets our fair share,” Davis said Tuesday night in a news release. “Because of your determination and hard work, we are one step closer to protecting this seat come November.”
Sandy Smith garnered 31.4 percent of the vote to Roberson’s 26.75 percent of the votes cast. Two other GOP candidates, Billy Strickland and Brent Roberson, each received nearly 14 percent of the vote, Brad Murphy received 9.5 percent and three others each received less than 3 percent of the votes cast.
“Nearly $2 million in smear ads against us and we still came out on top. No run-off,” Smith said in a tweet late Tuesday night. “I will fight for border security, jobs, cutting the gas tax and fixing our broken Biden economy.”
Under state elections law, if no candidate receives more than 30 percent of the vote, the second-place candidate may request a second primary, according to the State Board of Elections.
Smith ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2020 against U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who is set to retire after his current term expires.
Likewise, Bertie County voters favored the state’s nominees for U.S. Senate. Cheri Beasley received 71 percent of the Bertie County votes and easily outdistanced second place finisher Marcus Williams 1,965 votes to 192.
Ted Budd also handily won the Republican Primary in Bertie County, receiving 414 votes compared to 138 for former governor Pat McCrory.
Bertie County Republicans also backed the state’s GOP winners in judicial primary elections. Trey Allen received 334 votes for the state supreme court, while Donna Stroud (306) and Michael J. Stading (389) also won their respective primaries for N.C. Court of Appeals.