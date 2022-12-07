The Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s seams were bursting at noon on Monday, as over 400 people were under the roof in celebration of Tyrone M. Ruffin being sworn in as Bertie County Sheriff.
This was the second time in less than a week Ruffin was sworn in as Sheriff. Last week, Ruffin took the oath of office and the reins to the department filling the void created by then Bertie County Sheriff John Holley’s retirement, which was effective Nov. 30.
However, this ceremony was different, this was all Ruffin’s.
The overflowing Mt. Olive parking lot was the first sign the event was monumental. The guest list solidified those thoughts, it read like a who’s who in Bertie County.
The fashionable crowd dressed for the occasion.
Bertie County Commissioners, pastors from churches and congregations, law enforcement officers from neighboring counties and communities along with judges from District and Superior courts, rubbed shoulders with State Representatives and United States Representative-elect Don Davis.
Bertie County’s finest were in attendance to witness and celebrate the new Sheriff’s raising of his right hand. The Bertie County Sheriff’s department was also in full-force attendance waiting to take their oath.
Bertie County Commissioner Chair John Trent welcomed everyone while congratulating Ruffin and asking everyone to support his efforts.
“We come here today as Bertie County citizens to welcome this new sheriff. We have Bertie County’s finest over here, we have we have dignitaries from around the county, but most important are the citizens of Bertie County,” Trent said. “We welcome you here, for the swearing in of this new Sheriff. We welcome you to this church of God. We welcome you to do the things that are right by supporting this man.
“We are here to support our Democracy and to show the people of Bertie County support this new Sheriff. Congratulation, Sir,” Trent said, looking directly at Ruffin.
Swearing to uphold his oath of office and the U.S. Constitution, Ruffin was administered the oath of office by Superior Court Judge Judge Cy Grant as Ruffin’s family, friends and supporters looked on.
Later, each of the deputies for Bertie County were sworn in under the new sheriff.
The cheers and applause from the crowd would have topped out the best applause meter.
“Congratulations Mighty Ty,” said Bertie County District Attorney Valerie Asbell. “I have known Tyrone since he was a baby law enforcement officer and he is a people person. I can also tell you good leaders need to be good followers. The second thing is good leaders have to serves. With great power comes great responsibility. And you have a group inside and outside this church that are going to stand behind you and will hold you up if you need to be held up.” said Asbell.
North Carolina Secretary of Department of Public Security Eddie Buffaloe spoke fondly of Ruffin.
“I want to say congratulations to Sheriff Ruffin. I met Sheriff Ruffin some years ago as I was his basic training instructor, and he was a songbird. And his punishment when he needed it was he had to sing. And he sung Gospel music. And so that set the stage for his path. I am grateful for your service and your sacrifice. Congratulations, Sheriff Ruffin,” said Buffaloe.
The highlight of the ceremony was Ruffin’s humble words to his family and friends about his family and friends. He wears his humbled beginnings on his sleeve and attributes his success to his mother’s mandate he attend church every evening. Twice on Sundays.
“Coming from a family of nine children living in a single wide trailer brings you closer together. I want to thank my family. If it weren’t for my parents I wouldn’t be here today. I also want to thank my mom and my daddy, they are here today. I also want to thank my law enforcement family,” Ruffin said.
The new Sheriff went on to thank the many agencies and organizations that supported him and attended the ceremony.
Once the formality of the ceremony ended, the Sheriff was surrounded by well wishers and supporters offering their congratulations, love and support for the new Bertie County Sheriff.