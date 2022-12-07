The Mt. Olive Baptist Church’s seams were bursting at noon on Monday, as over 400 people were under the roof in celebration of Tyrone M. Ruffin being sworn in as Bertie County Sheriff.

This was the second time in less than a week Ruffin was sworn in as Sheriff. Last week, Ruffin took the oath of office and the reins to the department filling the void created by then Bertie County Sheriff John Holley’s retirement, which was effective Nov. 30.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com