Wreaths Across America 22

Wreaths Across America returns to Bertie County this weekend.

 File Photo Bertie Ledger-Advance

This Saturday marks the thirty-second year Wreaths Across America have been laid on gravesides throughout the country.

Bertie County residents will be able to participate in this year’s ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17 at two Windsor cemeteries.

