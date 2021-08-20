INDIAN WOODS – COVID-19 concerns have cancelled a long-anticipated event.
The ribbon cutting for the Blue Jay Recreation Building scheduled for tomorrow Saturday, Aug. 21 has been canceled.
The Bertie County Commissioners mutually decided to cancel the event due to the increased COVID-19 positive cases in the county and region.
The long-awaited ribbon cutting was for the new recreation building in the Indian Woods community. The project has taken several years to complete.
At the same time, the Bertie County Commissioners agreed it would be best to cancel Bertie Beach Day that was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4.
As of Friday, Aug. 20, there are 59 active lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bertie County.