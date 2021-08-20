Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Wakefield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northeast North Carolina, including the following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will combine with a weak front to create an area of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms across Northeast North Carolina late this afternoon and evening. * Heavy rain will likely result in flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. A few roads may become flooded and impassible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&