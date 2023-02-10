Scott Sauer

Sauer

GATESVILLE - While Gates County officials search for a new manager, the position will be filled in the interim by an individual with vast experience in local government.

After spending nearly 90 minutes in closed session to discuss personnel during a special called meeting here Jan. 31, the Gates County Board of Commissioners emerged in open session to approve the hiring of Scott Sauer as county’s interim manager.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.