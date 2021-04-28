WINDSOR – Vowing to provide all its students “access and opportunities to reach their full potential,” the Bertie County Board of Education gave its approval to Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood’s 2021-22 proposed financial plan/interim budget resolution at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 20.
“This is to ensure that our budget plan and our strategic priorities are in line with one another,” Dr. Smallwood said in his introduction. “We want to keep our children at the forefront of everything that we do and to give them everything they need to be successful here in Bertie.”
As part of this year’s plan for the student success preparation process, district leaders sought to address many of the pressing needs that exist throughout the school system.
There is some good news for county taxpayers: the Board is requesting nearly $3.03 million in local funding from the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. This represents a reduction of $151,267 over last year’s appropriation to fund local budget priorities ($3.18 million).
Expenditures for all departments from curriculum to finance to maintenance to staff to transportation are estimated for the new year to be $3.45 million. That will be balanced against the county appropriation, fines and forfeitures ($70,000), the $.025 sales tax increase ($200,000), and a fund balance of $150,000.
“When we do our planning budget we try to cover all the bases,” said district Finance Director Steven Harrell. “While we couldn’t control the devastating effects of COVID-19 over the past year, how we respond in its aftermath is critically important,”
Capital improvements proposed for the six schools (Bertie High, Bertie Middle, plus Aulander, Colerain, Windsor, and West Bertie Elementary Schools) totaled $375,000, mostly for upgrades. There was additionally a proposed much-needed upgrade in lighting for the BHS sports fields.
“That proposal would be just one-fifth of the total,” Smallwood noted, “and would not include the tennis courts or the track (at BHS).”
Several board members remarked at the efficiency of the proposed improvements.
The district’s projected ADM (average daily membership) numbers fell by nearly 75 students going into 2021-22. While some students thrived in a virtual learning environment, others experienced a multitude of challenges. The budget request includes allocating resources to support students’ academic acceleration and address the social and emotional impact of the pandemic on students’ lives.
“Overall from 2015-16 to 2021-22 the numbers have gone down,” Harrell stated. “But that’s been the case for most local school districts in this area.”
Because of the lower numbers, Bertie County Schools anticipates spending $727,000 less than in 2020-21, or about seven full-time teaching positions when retirement, Social Security and health insurance is factored in.
“We have to be really cautious with our spending when it comes to certain things, but we’re doing really well overall with our fund balance ($1.36 million). While that sounds like a lot of money, just one or two major incidents and you can lose your fund balance in less than a year with things such as liability issues, over-staffing, allotment cuts and high salaries,” Harrell acknowledged.
The local funding request also includes: use of personnel and funding to support school leaders and enable schools and students to thrive in the aftermath of COVID-19, and addressing anticipated salary and benefit increases as a result of projected state salary increases.
Potential risks to the proposed budget include: continuing effects from COVID-19, ADM reduction from charter school enrollment, transfers out of the district, and increases in utilities, retirement, and hospitalization rates.
Future planning and other money-saving considerations include facility usage and building maintenance such as addressing a move of Bertie Early College High School from its Governor’s Road location to the Central Services Complex on US-13 at the old Bertie High School site; use of the Pre-K building in Askewville, and facility use for those under capacity with reduced enrollment at the county’s elementary schools being a top concern.
The school board is required to submit its request to the Bertie County Board of Commissioners later this spring for consideration prior to the submission of the county’s 2021-2022 budget.
