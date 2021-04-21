WINDSOR – A Charlotte-based medical services group with a Bertie County connection petitioned the county’s Board of Education at its March 29 meeting to provide testing for Bertie County Schools students and staff that would assist in the fight against COVID-19.
One Love Laboratory and Consulting Services representatives Troy Veale and Lester Lyons – both Bertie natives – made the presentation before the Board. According to Veale, the idea is to assist the school district in medication monitoring and management as well as providing COVID-19 test results.
Veale, a native of Windsor, and Lyons, who originally hailed from Lewiston Woodville, are both graduates of Bertie High School. Lyons later went on to star four years in basketball at East Carolina University in Greenville where in 2018 he was inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame. He also coached the BHS varsity boys basketball team for three seasons beginning in 2008.
The pair stated that they will offer a voluntary painless cheek swab to staff, students and the athletic program, results of which would be known within 48 to 72 hours.
From its offices in Charlotte and nearby Mooresville, One Love Laboratory and Consulting Services say they offer unlimited capacity for testing. Furthermore, their toxicology labs also support psychiatric treatment and pain management for their clients which also produce results between 48 and 72 hours.
One Love Laboratory and Consulting Services is an independent toxicology laboratory providing oral fluid testing to assist in medication monitoring and management and COVID-19 results.
They are privately owned and certified by the Commission On Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA) and are further accredited by the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).
One Love Laboratory also tests an individual’s blood, urine or saliva for the presence of drugs, medicines or chemicals, administering these tests to determine if patients are exhibiting symptoms related to adverse drug reactions or are positive for COVID-19.
Clinicians may require clients to receive routine screens to ensure that medication levels are appropriate and no illicit drugs are being used.
One Love Laboratory uses a variety of methods to collect samples. Saliva, cheek swabs and oral fluid testing is less invasive and just as efficient and accurate as blood and urine specimens.
One Love Laboratory offers unlimited capacity for testing. In particular, toxicology labs supporting psychiatric treatment and pain management clients must produce results for their treating providers between 48 and 72 hours. The providers are offered a portal in which they can view and analyze patient results to determine the best practice when diagnosing and prescribing medicines.
In the case of COVID-19 testing, the lab uses a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus. The test detects the presence of a virus if you are infected at the time of the test. The test could also detect fragments of virus even after you are no longer infected.
The PCR test is considered the “gold standard” test for diagnosing COVID-19 because it’s the most accurate and reliable test. It delivers results in 24 to 48 hours and is more sensitive than the antigen rapid test. A positive antigen rapid test is considered a confirmed case. A negative result would still need to be confirmed by the more sensitive PCR test.
One Love Laboratory uses the ORASAL Collection Kit (buccal/oral/cheek swabs) for COVID-19 Testing, a pain free and minimally invasive technique of sample collection which will make the experience of testing easier for both the collector as well as the patient/employee/client.
Veale emphasized that the testing will be offered at no cost to Bertie County Schools. Funding has been provided by the North Carolina Cares Act, part of the HB1105 COVID-19 Relief Act Funding signed by Governor Roy Cooper last fall. This would provide payment for each test or in some cases cost would be billed to an individual’s medical insurance.
The school board agreed to allow Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood to work out the logistics according to the Board’s current policies.
“This plan would be entirely voluntary,” Lyons stated.
The Board’s attorney said if the testing procedure fell within school policy guidelines and was non-intrusive, then the superintendent could proceed with arranging the details.
Board member Reba Carlton inquired as to where the testing would take place and Veale and Lyons assured the Board the testing would be done at each of the district’s schools, including Bertie Early College High School.