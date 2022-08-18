WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Education had another taste of inflation last Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting, as they moved to approve new food bids and renewals for the upcoming school year, beginning Monday, August 29.
Bertie County Child Nutrition Director Tiwana Smallwood presented bid updates and renewals from purveyors providing various foods, snacks and other commodities for the county’s school nutrition program.
“We did see some increases, but they were expected,” said Smallwood.
While households across the county are facing higher food prices, Smallwood deals with similar challenges on a much larger scale and the numbers would stagger normal homemakers.
This year’s grocery budget, including snack items, non-vended juice, water and other beverages is guaranteed at $3,295,267.37. Sysco Hampton Roads was awarded the bid. The supplier was also awarded the bid for food supplies for $697,518.73.
Greenville Produce captured the bid for fresh produce and will receive a total of $426,882.04 throughout the year while Maola Milk Company guaranteed their bid of $112,108.50 for fresh milk and dairy products provided to the students.
Franklin Baking Company was awarded a bid renewal with guaranteed pricing of $20,229.41 for the 2022-2023 school year.
Company representatives could not be reached for comment, however, grocery store prices are reflective of price increases across the board on everything from flour, to sugar, to cooking oil.
Current inflation has challenged school nutrition directors across the state by increasing the costs of food, supplies and condiments. However, labor increases have also put a strain on school districts.
“We did see increases this year, however, we also have labor increases that are affecting budgets, and while those labor increases may seem extreme, they may not be sufficient to keep up with inflation,” said the Nutrition Director.
In other developments, the board discussed their strategic priorities for the upcoming school year, highlighting priorities focusing on teaching and learning, while recruiting and retaining effective teachers. The board also cited the need to further build community relationships by increasing partnerships with community volunteers, businesses and faith based organizations.
According to Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood, Bertie County Schools will be partnering with the Rural Education Institute (REI) at East Carolina University to study the impact of summer learning programs in Bertie County.
The upcoming research study is focused on gathering the perspectives of students, families, educators and administrators regarding implementation of summer learning programs and impacts of these programs on students and families.
“The REI team is interested in learning from our district, about any strategies, instructional approaches, or conditions that are critical to the successful implementation of summer learning programs as well as any non-academic outcomes for students, teachers, and families,” said Smallwood.
He added, “We are proud to have one of our very own BCS Alumni, Dr. Loni Crumb, Class of 2001, as part of the ECU REI research team.”