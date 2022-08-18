Dr. Loni Crumb

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Education had another taste of inflation last Tuesday at their regularly scheduled meeting, as they moved to approve new food bids and renewals for the upcoming school year, beginning Monday, August 29.

Bertie County Child Nutrition Director Tiwana Smallwood presented bid updates and renewals from purveyors providing various foods, snacks and other commodities for the county’s school nutrition program.

