WINDSOR - Despite some surrounding county school districts making changes, the Bertie County Board of Education voted at its Feb. 7 monthly meeting to keep the mandatory face coverings policy in place for this month.
All individuals, including students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face coverings at all times while inside of school buildings or on school transportation vehicles at all the county’s public schools.
Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood also recognized School Resource Officer Sgt. Bonnie Powell of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Bertie County Schools’ Teen Court.
“Not only is she the SRO for several buildings, but she spends tireless hours working with these young adults, organizing court sessions and community service,” said Smallwood. “She makes Bertie County stand above the rest.”
Sgt. Powell extended an invitation to Board chair Tarsha Dudley and other members of the school board to attend a future Teen Court session.
Teen Court allows students to serve as attorneys, bailiffs, jurors and clerks in dealing with their fellow students’ behavioral problems. It aids students in understanding the consequences of what they do at school and instills a sense of accountability.
Schools Safety and Security Director Danny Perry recognized students who exhibited citizenship traits during the past month: Jay’vian Rodgers of Windsor Elementary, Jashua Daniels of Aulander Elementary, Jose Sanderlin of West Bertie, Jasiah Hayes of Colerain, Janiya Downing of Bertie Middle School, Yazmonasia Boone of Bertie High and Shan’kolyn Watford of Bertie Early College.
The Academic Achievement Award went to Jada Sykes of Aulander Elementary, and schools recognition for attendance went to West Bertie Elementary and Bertie Early College High School with attendance over 88 percent for both.
“When you catch them doing good, and these kids have done real good. Let’s be proud of them and let’s hope they keep up the good work,” said Board Vice Chair Norman Cherry.
The board also approved the most recent Design and Construction Agreement for the first of what will be district-wide Indoor Air Quality Improvements.
School district Maintenance Director Mathew Bond and Graham Lewis, Program Manager for Schneider Electric of Wake County, gave a slide presentation on ways it would make improvements at both Windsor Elementary and Colerain Elementary Schools. The funding, at a cost of $3,515,853, will be completed thanks to the state’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, part of the COVID relief package.
Both schools will have a new Four-Pipe HVAC System installed to allow for heating and cooling on the same day; a new piping loop to run throughout the school; and a modern building-wide automated electric system for climate control. Only the Windsor Elementary School’s old chiller and boiler would remain as is.
“This is designed to improve indoor air quality and comfort issues at Windsor, and eliminate freon use at Colerain,” Lewis said. “Any spare parts would be turned over to district maintenance and construction could begin as early as late April/early May.”
Board member Reba Carlton was approved to serve as the Bertie County Schools’ representative on the state School Board Association’s Legislative Committee which helps draft agenda to be considered by the General Assembly. The committee will meet three times in 2022 — July, September and October.
Other board approvals included Bertie County Schools participation in a voluntary Out of School Suspension Service for Bertie County Students grades 8-12 designed for students who receive an out of school suspension and carried out in collaboration with the Bertie YMCA and Comprehensive Services in Williamston.
Also, a recommendation from the Superintendent to adopt a policy that would provide for random drug testing of students who participate in extracurricular activities. It’s designed to improve the health and safety of students and to prevent and deter illegal drug use by students.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.