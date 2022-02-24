WINDSOR - At a called meeting on Monday, Feb. 21, members of the Bertie County Board of Education received their first public input regarding potential consolidation, realignment and/or closure of schools or buildings within the school district extending over the next several years.
At the Jan. 11 school board meeting, School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood presented Capital Plans over the next three years for the eight public schools currently serving the county’s students. The three-phase proposal included his recommendations for changes to determine which school programs could be relocated and/or possibly closed.
The board thus scheduled several meetings and public hearings within upcoming months to discuss the proposed recommendations as state law requires districts to hold a public hearing before closing a school.
“With a current enrollment of less than 1,800 students and continually declining, we members of the Board of Education feel it is not economically sound to keep all eight schools open at this time,” said Board chair Tarsha Dudley, reading from a prepared statement. “We are conducting a study to assure that a range of options exists.
“The Board views community engagement as a pillar of our work, therefore we urge the public to provide input to inform the decision-making process,” she noted.
Dudley went on to stress this meeting was not a hearing, and no recommendations have been made regarding the closing or relocation of any schools within the district at this time.
“Relocation” means that the staff and students, or one or more schools, would be moved to a new location. The board is considering multiple scenarios under which schools could close. Vacant campuses could be repurposed or sold for cash.
Smallwood then reviewed his slide presentation from Jan. 11, underscoring what Dudley had presented. Enrollment in the past six years has plummeted from 2,453 to 1,917, or a 22 percent decrease. That also dropped the amount of federal dollars appropriated from $18.50 million to $18.28, with county appropriation increased from $3 million to $3.02 million.
In noting Capital Plans numbers, Smallwood showed that Bertie Early College High School (BECHS) needs upgrades, improvements and repairs among things from the water line, HVAC system, lights, roofing, parking and gym bleachers. These would total over $400,000 in capital expenses.
With an enrollment of 152 students for three campus buildings, plus a gym and auditorium, only nine of 34 available classrooms are in use.
He recommended for the 2022-23 school year to relocate BECHS from its current Governor’s Road location to the old Bertie High School on U.S. 13 South, where the Central Office is currently located.
In addition to eliminating the need for earmarked improvements, there would also be a significant savings with reduced utilities costs district-wide.
“This is just a little spot analysis my team came up with to justify next year’s move,” Smallwood stated.
He further cited some advantages such as locating the Early College on the same campus as Martin Community College CTE program, offering MCC courses at the same time on one campus where both BECHS and Bertie High students can collaborate on projects.
About the only weakness would be transporting food from the high school or middle school as there is no cafeteria in use at the Central Office complex.
Following the Superintendent’s presentation, the board chair requested citizens come forward in open forum and make remarks and comments.
“We want to hear what you’re thinking as we move forward,” she acknowledged.
Ron Wesson, a Bertie County Commissioner, said he was making his remarks strictly as an individual. He cited being a member of the last graduating class (1968) at the campus when it was known as Southwestern High School. He also noted the campus buildings are owned by Bertie County.
“It would be very successful for the board (of education) to offer to buy that building because we’ve already used citizens’ monies to pay for it once, and now to come back and pay for it again, I’m not sure we would be able to afford it,” Wesson said. “However, there are ways we can work together to ensure that building(s) are used for the best purposes. I’d hate to see it waste away and rot like so many other properties in other counties.”
Wesson said there are agencies within the county that could use the space, and many have resources. Bringing in those non-profit sponsors would best utilize the property and bring opportunities to the county he reasoned.
“On a grand scale, it could be an incubator for small businesses too, starting a growth business right here in the county,” he added.
Former school board member Emma Johnson cited her nearly 50 years in education in the county, in appealing to save the property.
“These are my schools and my children,” Johnson said. “I ask you these questions: How will closing them affect learning? How much money will be saved by closing the facility? What will we do with the money that would be saved? These are our children; how will they learn when we close the schools? We must change with the times.”
David Peele, chairman Carolina Rebuilding Ministries in Washington, Chowan and Bertie counties said his non-profit Christian-based organization needs a facility within Bertie County to house his volunteers.
“We bring in people from all parts of eastern United States,” he explained. “They come for a week, sometimes three weeks; they repair houses for people who cannot afford to do it themselves.”
Peele said a large classroom size area for bunk beds would be ideal. Further, the cafeteria area could be repurposed for meals, and the gym shower area could be upgraded.
“Three things are important to our volunteers: good air conditioning, a working ice-machine and a hot shower,” he stated. “So our group would be interested in negotiating for a portion of that space. We would also be able to assist FEMA workers who come here into the area at times of disasters.”
Deborah Freeman, Program Director of Good Shepard Food Pantry, made the final comments, saying her group is rapidly expanding with new programs and have outgrown their current facility on King Street across from the Windsor-Bertie YMCA.
“So much is coming this way as far as funding, other organizations that want to work with us, and all we want is a chance to expand,” Freeman said. “We would be willing to work with anyone who might take over the building should the Early College leave. The county owns our current facility on King Street, and we have a good relationship of working with them. We just want to put out there that we are still looking.”
Afterward, Board member Ricky Freeman spoke up and thanked everyone for their comments. He noted that he is also a product of that school and he doesn’t want to see it torn down.
“We want everyone to have the information that we have so they can see the decision we are faced with,” he said. “Just contact us, we will make sure you get the information, review it, and reach out with your questions.
Dudley closed the meeting echoing some of the same sentiments, and expressed further gratitude.
“We will have several other meetings prior to the closing of this school year before making a determination of how we can best move forward,” she concluded as the call meeting was then adjourned.
