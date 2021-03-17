WINDSOR – Sunday, March 14, marked one calendar year since schools across the state were initially closed for in-person instruction due to COVID-19.
For Bertie County Schools, Monday will mark as close to a return to some learning normality, at least for the time being.
At a called meeting on Feb. 22, the Bertie County Board of Education voted to re-open schools for in-person learning beginning March 22.
The board’s decision means the district will continue to provide remote learning to students whose parents/guardians do not feel comfortable sending their child/children back to school at this time.
Bertie is implementing Plan B, or a hybrid plan. The returning students will be divided into two groups (Cohort A and Cohort B) and will receive in-person instruction on separate days from 8 a.m.-to-1 p.m.
Cohort A will be in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays and receive virtual instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. Cohort B will have virtual instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and be in the classroom for in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesday is designated as a remote learning day for all students, and staff will use that day to clean the buildings/classrooms, connect with students who are in need of additional support, and for instructional planning and collaboration.
Parents of students choosing the in-person option were notified of their children’s cohort assignments earlier this month with school bus routes finalized on March 15.
At the board’s regular March meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood unveiled a special seven-and-a half minute back-to-school video on the return which is available on the Bertie County Schools’ website and its Facebook page.
The video explains school bus procedure (including mask wearing, social distance seating and attestation forms), the Cohort operation, remote learning and custodian sanitation.
It also shows the system for private vehicle transportation, entering the school building, meals, classroom distancing and the switching of instructors rather than class changes in potentially crowded hallways. High school protocol differs in that students can physically change classrooms, but still must observe social distance.
The same six-foot distancing also applies for recess and physical education. Daily dismissal also varies from high school and middle and elementary school discharges.
Board members encouraged all students and parents to view the video to aid in the re-entry transition back to both in-person and virtual learning.
“If you are not comfortable with your child(ren) returning to in-person learning, you still have the option to keep your child(ren) in the remote learning environment,” Smallwood said. “Thank you (parents & guardians) for all that you do and your continued support.”
Among other business, the board heard from the superintendent on distribution of the funds the schools will receive under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package. Most of which he noted would be spent for capital expenditures.
One day after the Bertie board met (March 10) state legislative leaders, Gov. Roy Cooper, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Catherine Truitt in Raleigh reached an agreement on returning students statewide to school.
Under the state plan, elementary schools must return students to classrooms under plan A with minimal social distancing. Districts were left open the option of having students in grades 6-12 in class under either plan A or plan B, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.
The Reopen Our Schools Act, formerly Senate Bill 220, states any district planning to move from Plan B to Plan A for middle and high schools has to consult with the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) before bringing students back.
DHHS can’t veto any district’s plan, but the governor does have the authority, under the legislation, to order the “closure, restriction or reduction” of operations in a district. That can only be done on a district-by-district basis, according to state Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). Further, the governor must state his reason for the order.
This addresses one of the complaints Cooper had with in-person learning legislation under Senate Bill 37 that previously passed the General Assembly. The governor vetoed that earlier legislation because it allowed middle and high school students back into classrooms under plan A, which went against the guidance from DHHS.
Asked about that, the governor said that COVID-19 metrics are moving in the right direction, and he anticipates things will be even better 21 days from March 11, when he signed the legislation, and when the act goes into effect.
Districts also have the authority to close a school or even a classroom under the legislation, according to Berger.
Districts moving to plan A must partner with the ABC Science Collaborative so that researchers can gather data on COVID-19.
Parents will retain the option of full-time remote instruction for students if they desire.
All of this goes into effect in the 21 days (April 1) after the bill became law, but Berger said that districts that want to move more quickly will be allowed to do so.
