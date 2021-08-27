School starting back can be exciting time for some, and for others its may not be the happiest time. The first day of school may mean its a child’s first day of kindergarten or one’s “first, last day” because they are a senior.
There are parents who are excited to send their children off to school, and others who are sad their children are returning to the classroom.
Bertie County Schools, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy and Lawrence Academy all started in-person instruction over the last few weeks. All of the schools are hoping that they can continue face-to-face and not have to go back to virtual learning due to COVID-19.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) started school earlier this month (Aug. 11.) They have grown with quite a few new enrollments this year. Especially over the past few weeks with new enrollments still arriving. BACA has a total of 192 students enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
BACA Principal Sharon Jernigan, said “We hope to stay in school and not have to resort back to wearing mask this year”.
“School is going great so far for the few days they have been in,” she continued.
Bertie Early College started school Tuesday, Aug. 17. Bertie Early College had overall good attendance for all grades on the first day of school. All grade levels were in the 90 percentile for attendance, with only 11 absences with a total of 148 students being enrolled.
Dr. Smallwood, Bertie County Schools Superintendent, said “Bertie Early College had a smooth start with a very high attendance rate. 89 percent of students enrolled were in school today.”
Lawrence Academy started classes Wednesday, Aug. 18. Lawrence has had a busy summer enrolling many new students at all grade levels for the 2021-2022 school year.
Velvet Powell, School Guidance Counselor, said “We look forward to a smooth, healthy and exciting start to the school year.”
Bertie County Schools hope to make it through the year with in-person learning.
Dr. Smallwood said, “We are anticipating a great school year full of innovative and engaging activities to make sure out kids can recover from the learning loss due to COVID. We are going to do all this along with ensuring the safety of students and staff.”
The remaining schools in the county started earlier this week on Monday. Aug. 23.
“Overall, district enrollment is steady, with a slight increase at Bertie High School.” “However, we will have a true picture once all students return next week,” Dr. Smallwood added.
None of the schools offered virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Masks were required in all Bertie County Schools, and were optional at BACA and Lawrence Academy.