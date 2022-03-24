Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
WINDSOR - Join the talk about bullying and drug prevention.
Bertie County Schools will host a Community Outreach Event from 5:45 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
The event will be held in the auditorium on the campus of Bertie High School.
According to Bertie County Schools Coordinator of Safety, Security, Health, Physical Education and Support Services Danny Perry, the focus of the event is to provide educational resources and information about the prevention of drug use and bullying. As well as that, information about emotional and social learning.
“Community stakeholders, including Trillium Health, Comprehensive Services, Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and other school services will host tables in the auditorium foyer at 5:45 p.m. providing information on various subjects,” Perry added.
The program inside the auditorium will include panelists from Bertie County Schools and the community offering information followed by a brief question and answer session.
The event is free, and open to the public.
Bertie High School is located at 716 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.
For more information, contact Danny Perry at 252-794-6600.