WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Education held one of their final meetings of the 2021-22 school calendar year at the Bertie County Schools’ Administration complex on U.S. 13 North here June 14.
In his presentation, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood updated the board with the Summer Learning Program.
“Remediation is going on now and summer learning began on Monday, June 21,” Smallwood observed. “It was originally scheduled for four days a week, but we are going to trim it back to three days in an effort to save money on fuel.
“The times will be extended one hour to meet the requirements of RTA (Read-To-Achieve) for third grade students,” the superintendent explained.
Smallwood said in light of all the school shootings, and in an effort to keep staff and students safe, the district has applied for a school security grant that will provide a standardized, network accessible video security platform on all district campuses that will be critical to incident response and live monitoring.
“The application will provide coordination of First Responders to any emergency on school grounds,” the Superintendent emphasized. “The county 911 center will have a dedicated console for system monitoring. The grant amount is approximately $650,000.”
Smallwood informed the board members that Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II presented the county district’s budget to the Bertie County Commissioners during their May work session. He said indications were that no cuts would be made to the district’s request.
“We requested the same as we did last year,” Smallwood noted. “The commissioners will vote on June 21 and the budget is expected to pass.”
Wanda Cofield, Career and Technical Education Director, Bertie County Schools, presented the updated local CTE plan for 2022-2023.
“Courses were selected according to stakeholders’ feedback from surveys, students’ interests and voice and the needs of preparatory courses,” Cofield stated in her presentation.
According to the proposal, for the elementary schools most exploratory courses and activities will occur in grades 6-8 at middle school.
At the high school level, CTE will focus on career preparation which includes work-based learning opportunities, credentialing and course articulation.
Bertie Middle School will continue to offer exploratory courses that will grant exposure to its students and help identify their career interests.
The Bertie High School business department is being redesigned to follow the new state pathway programs. BHS students will have the opportunity to take entrepreneurship and financial planning courses. The revamped business program will provide students with real life business and finance experiences to prepare them for life after high school.
Early Childhood classes continue to provide internship experiences for students within the school district and students earn their First Aid/CPR certification. The Food & Nutrition program remains popular with our students as we focus on these students earning the N.C. Safe Plates Food Handler and Food Protection Manager Certifications.
This year, the Foods class kitchenettes get a fresh new look with new updated appliances.
Health Sciences will prepare students to meet present and projected needs for the healthcare industry and provide clinical experience as they connect with local medical facilities. Roanoke-Chowan Community College will continue its partnership with BCS to offer CNA1.
The technology education courses will engage students in hands-on activities through modules allowing them to make relevant, timely connections to industry. Here, they will use a 3D printer and Legos to build models.
Graphics and Carpentry has been updated with all the new state-of-the art equipment to provide services for the public with a curriculum that allows students to build projects and connect with the community.
The agriculture program features local partnerships with the Bertie Cooperative Extension and the Partnership for Improving Community Health (P.I.C.H.) will continue for students.
Through these partnerships, students will grow vegetables and herbs that will be harvested and shared with Food and Nutrition classes, the local farmer’s market, and the local food bank. The program further utilizes the new greenhouse by growing seasonal plants and herbs such as basil and parsley in addition to having veggies growing in boxes.
The Ag program has expanded to caring for chickens in coops and the study of aquaponics with live tilapia.
“We are going strong with our Career & College Promise CTE Pathways for our students in Automotive, Welding, the Public Safety Cadet Program and Cosmetology,” Cofield said. “Martin Community College provides face-to-face instruction and students can earn certificates from these programs. Students can also choose a pathway of online courses to earn certificates in areas such as Medical Assisting and Information Technology.
“It is our goal to increase enrollment in all of these CTE programs and certify as many students as enrolled. Students will be able to apply for work-study which better connects our students, program, school, and community,” she concluded.
Tundra Woolard, Coordinator of Title I & Support Student Services presented the 2022-23 Title 1 proposed budget for approval. A brief discussion ensued surrounding funding for the three-year-old program at Askewville PreK.
Finally, for the end of the 2021-2022 school year, board member Rickey Freeman moved that the Board of Education continue with the optional policy for individuals regarding face coverings while inside school buildings and in various other school-related settings, and the motion carried unanimously.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.