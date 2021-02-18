WINDSOR – In keeping with his earlier statement that teachers and staff have “gone above and beyond,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a coronavirus relief bill last week that will dole out money the state received as part of stimulus bill the U.S. Congress passed in December.
The federal funds provide money for schools to reopen, public health officials to distribute the vaccine and residents to help pay their rent.
The law includes $1.6 billion for education with the aim of helping get kids back to school quicker and addressing learning loss the pandemic has exacerbated. But unlike the plan from state lawmakers, Cooper wants one-time direct payments of $2,500 to teachers and principals. Cooper’s administration will continue to work with lawmakers to try to approve the bonuses and other items.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has called for a pandemic stimulus package valued at $1.9 trillion, while Senate Republicans prefer a narrower plan of about $600 billion.
At Tuesday’s Bertie County Board of Education meeting Bertie Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood gave the board an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers. However, Smallwood did not include a recommendation that there be any change in the county’s schools Plan-C implementation, which will exist until the middle of March.
Plan-C allows the district to continue instruction through only remote learning. This means they cannot operate under plan A, which would have all students back in schools with minimal social distancing.
Smallwood’s presentation included updates on the latest COVID figures for the county adding that the county is still in the critical ‘red zone.’ There are 64 counties in the red zone, down from 84 counties in January.
“Of 865,000 cases nationwide there have been 10,000 deaths nationwide. There have been 1,570 cases in Bertie County, of which 23 cases in the district are currently active – including eight employees, with 24 cases currently inactive,” Smallwood said.
Despite virtual learning, the superintendent reported enrollment figures at the district’s schools is still remarkable, hovering in the low 90’s to high 80’s countywide.
“So that’s approximately 133 students shy of the 1,900 we regularly afford,” he concluded.
Board member Norman Cherry wondered if there were numbers available on student infections.
“Mostly all of what I hear are adults, and I was wondering if leadership is aware if your (infection) numbers include our students,” Cherry asked.
Smallwood answered that he was unaware for certain of any infections among pupils.
“Well that’s what it’s all about,” remarked Cherry, “keeping our students safe.”
