WINDSOR – An inmate at Bertie Correctional Institute died of an apparent suicide Wednesday.
According to information released by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Jeffrey A. Jacobs was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:18 a.m. Wednesday.
John Bull of NCDPS said the prison’s staff worked on life-saving techniques until the arrival of local paramedics, who then took over. Neither were able to resuscitate Jacobs, and he was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m.
The Windsor Police Department was contacted and is investigating, a practice DPS called “common.”
Jacobs, 43, was serving a life sentence for first degree murder. He was convicted in Johnston County and began serving his sentence on Sept. 12, 2002.
Jacobs is the second inmate to die of an apparent suicide this year at BCI.
Dontavian Bartee was found dead in his cell on Jan. 1 from an apparent suicide. He was serving a seven-year, five-month sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon.
