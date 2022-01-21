Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near the immediate coast. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&