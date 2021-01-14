RALEIGH – Bertie County’s newest state senator received committee assignments for her first term late last week.
Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, a Democrat elected to serve the Third Senatorial District in November, will serve on three committees in the senate after appointments were made by Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).
“The committee process is so vitally important to what the Legislature does on a daily basis,” Sen. Berger said. “It’s where the bulk of our deliberation takes place and where compromise can be found.
“I want to thank our committee chairs for lending their expertise to their respective committees,” he added. “I look forward to seeing all of the work our committees do to improve the lives of all North Carolinians.”
Sen. Bazemore will lend her expertise to an area she knows well, as the former Bertie County Commissioner was appointed to serve on the State and Local Government Committee.
In addition, she will serve on the Appropriations on General Government Committee as well as the Pensions Committee.
Sen. Bazemore represents the third district, which includes Bertie, Martin, Beaufort, Warren, Northampton and Vance counties.