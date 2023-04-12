A string of three murders in one week prompted Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin to address county residents Monday evening in his first press conference since taking office last December. The event was broadcast on Facebook Live.
Ruffin stood tall in front of community leaders, clergy and citizens concerned about the recent wave of violent homicides.
“There is nothing about any of these cases to say that the elderly citizens of this county are being targeted. Information you may have received from other sources about these cases targeting the elderly are not true,” he stressed.
Commissioners Ron Wesson and John Trent were on hand to show support for Ruffin.
“He’s doing a great job. He is completely transparent with us and keeps us completely informed,” said Wesson.
Publicly Wesson said, “We are here to express our confidence in our sheriff’s department. They are doing a great job. We are confident in their ability to solve these crimes and we will continue to work together as a community.”
Commissioner Trent, a former Florida law enforcement officer, is equally impressed with Ruffin’s handling of the incidents.
“I am very pleased with the way this is being handled. We get a call as soon as something happens. There is nothing worse than getting a call from a citizen and not having the right answer,” explained Trent, who was also impressed with the department’s arrest of a suspect from Georgia in the Rawls’ case.
The community of Aulander was first shaken with the murder of 80-year-old Aulander resident Lin Thi Rawls on Feb. 20. The incident also caused injuries to Rochelle Harrell, Rawls’ 62 year old caregiver.
Ruffin explained the suspect in that case had been arrested.
On Thursday, April 6, investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest for Robert Tyjuan Reid with a Covington, Georgia address for the murder of Rawls and attempted murder of Harrell.
The most recent series of murders began on April 4 at 9:39 p.m. when deputies were called to 2125 Governor’s Rd., where they found Ricky Gilliam, 68, with multiple gunshot wounds, which turned out to be fatal.
The Gilliam residence is less than a mile from the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Thursday night, April 6, again proved fatal for a second Lewiston resident, however, there are limited details on that murder.
Deputies received a call that someone had been shot in the chest. Upon deputies arrival, they found 34-year-old Horace Lassiter deceased. Investigators are following up on tips and leads.
On Sunday April 9, at 9:44 p.m., Tony K. Watford had been shot to death. Early in the investigation, investigators identified Mckenzie Raquez Watford, the decedents’ son, as the suspect. After the initial investigation was completed, a warrant for Mckenzie Watford’s arrest was obtained for First Degree Murder and Larceny of a Dog.
“Each one of these violent crimes has made a heavy impact on our county,” said Ruffin. “These cases have been unpredictable, but we will work hard to bring the right people to justice and bring closure to the families.”
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is working with investigators in Bertie County and are still tracking down leads in the murders of Gilliam and Lassiter.
“We are seeking the public’s assistance with the Gilliam and Lassiter cases,” Ruffin said. “It will take time, but our investigators will work hard to bring closure to each family, and not just to the families of the recent violent crimes, but also to the families of violent crimes that occurred before my administration took office.”
Ruffin was referencing the crime wave Bertie County experienced in 2016.
“The same way the dark cloud moved away from Bertie County in 2016, it will move away again and the sun will shine over our county very soon,” he said.
“Now is the time to take a stand for our county and our communities,” Ruffin stated. “We here at the Sheriff’s Office cannot do this alone. It will take everyone to make our communities and our county safer.”
In light of the recent incident at the Gilliam residence, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Deacon Linda McNair Moore is organizing a Community Violence Forum at Mt. Olive.
“We cannot stand by and do nothing. The scripture pops up… what does God require of us.
Therefore we are launching a countywide forum to address issues as it relates to: schools, violence, mental health issues, home protection, the new gun law in North Carolina, and others.” said McNair-Moore. “We will be reaching out to area churches, the school board members, along with the superintendent, teachers, parents, students and mental health professionals, along with the N.C. Council of Churches and the Sheriff’s Department.”
The tentative date for the event is 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Ruffin has reached out to numerous agencies that have assisted with the investigations over the past months. The sheriff expressed his thanks to the SBI, Sheriff Jack Smith and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Dexter Hayes and the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Jeremy Roberts and the Aulander Police Department, Chief Jimmy Asbell and the Ahoskie Police Department and the Down East Drug Task Force.
“Let’s continue to pray for our county, let’s continue to pray for our communities and let’s continue to pray for America,” said the sheriff in closing.