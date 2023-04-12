Sheriff Ruffin addresses citizens

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin addresses citizens after rash of murders, violence.

 John Foley Bertie Ledger-Advance

A string of three murders in one week prompted Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin to address county residents Monday evening in his first press conference since taking office last December. The event was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Ruffin stood tall in front of community leaders, clergy and citizens concerned about the recent wave of violent homicides.

