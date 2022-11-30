The culmination of November’s Bertie County Sheriff’s election takes place Monday, Dec. 5 as Sheriff-Elect Tyrone M. Ruffin raises his right hand at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church and takes the oath of office.

With the words “I solemnly swear,” the weight, future and torch of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office will be passed from Sheriff John Holley to Sheriff Ruffin.

