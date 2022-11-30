The culmination of November’s Bertie County Sheriff’s election takes place Monday, Dec. 5 as Sheriff-Elect Tyrone M. Ruffin raises his right hand at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church and takes the oath of office.
With the words “I solemnly swear,” the weight, future and torch of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office will be passed from Sheriff John Holley to Sheriff Ruffin.
While his shoe size hasn’t changed, those of sheriff will be larger to fill having to oversee the 699-square-mile county and its 20,000 plus residents.
Since his primary win in May, Ruffin has been preparing himself for his new position.
“Honestly everyday that passes since May 17, has been another day and another opportunity to prepare myself to lead the brave men and women of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff of a county has a major responsibility and liability, so I have been taking the time to prepare myself and meeting the great citizens of Bertie County,” said Ruffin.
The soon-to-be sheriff is proud of his accomplishments, but his rise to success has made his family stand tall.
“Words cannot describe how proud my family is of my success. Coming from a family of nine children living in a single wide trailer to becoming the top law enforcement officer of a county, is something that we don’t see everyday,” said Ruffin with obvious humility. “But my mother was my inspiration because growing up she worked three jobs to take care of us, but she also made sure that we were in church every night of the week and two times on Sunday.”
Faith plays heavily in Ruffin’s background and in his everyday life. He is often seen and heard performing gospel music at community churches, festivals and community events and possesses the talent to have been able to follow a different career path.
“In my younger days I did do a gospel CD and I’ve had the opportunity to travel and sing a little, but have never looked at it as a career path,” he said. “What’s funny is before I got into law enforcement people knew me from singing and I used to work at a local radio station, so when I used to stop cars you can hear people ride past and shout out the window TYRONEEEEEE.”
The soon-to-be sheriff in town was confident about his election run, citing the field of three qualified candidates made for good choices. His years of community involvement is what proved to be the foundation of his campaign and success.
“I gave my platform, met the great citizens of Bertie County, presented myself in a professional way like I always do, and the citizens chose me as the candidate to lead the brave men and women of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I really believe what caused the citizens to lean my way was my involvement in the community, churches and school systems was not a show, it’s what I’ve been doing for the past 15 years that I have been in law enforcement.”
One of Ruffin’s strong points is his involvement with the youth of the county.
“I know that our youth need some guidance and because of my age and my relationship with the youth I believe I gained a lot of support because of that involvement,” he said. “Quite often I have parents reaching out to me about problems they are having with their children.
“One of the gifts that God has given to me is to be able to relate to people at all ages no matter how old no matter how young. For those who have kept up with me they will notice that before my campaign, during my campaign, and after my campaign, I have been very involved in the community,” said Ruffin. “I don’t have any big promises about some programs or anything but one thing that I can tell you for sure is that we will be proactive in building relationships with the community and the people we serve.”
Ruffin’s plans for the future are to keep his promises.
“First off, I have to make sure I keep the promises made during my campaign. Those promises were strong Christian leadership, a training based sheriff’s office, community involvement and diversity. Along with those promises, there will be transparency, accountability and visibility. I am picking up the torch from where the past administration has left off and going another step higher,” said Ruffin.
While crime rate across the country is rising, Bertie County ranks below the national average crime rate and is considered a safe region to live.
Ruffin attributes this to the past administration working hard to get Bertie County that safe and his plan is to pick up that torch and go to the next level.
“With the resources available to sheriff’s offices and law enforcement agencies, I plan to use every one of them to protect and serve the fine citizens of Bertie County,” he insisted. “Recently, I had the opportunity to attend the Sheriff’s Leadership Institute sponsored by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. And at that leadership conference I was able to make many connections that would benefit our county.
“The other thing is to the best of my ability I will hire citizens of Bertie County so that we will know who our law enforcement officers are protecting and serving our communities,” he added.
Ruffin is grateful for all the support he has received since the election.
“I want to say thank you to the citizens for their prayers and support. It is an honor and privilege to be chosen to serve the citizens of Bertie County,” he said. “Though some may know me and some may not, just know that the county is in good hands. Let’s put aside our political affiliations, let’s put aside our race, sex, religion or anything else that would make us different and let’s join together to move our county forward.
“ I also want to thank the brave men and women of the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office in advance for the hard work and dedication to the citizens of Bertie County,” he continued. “Lastly, as your elected Sheriff, I have an open door policy and my cellular phone number is 252-398-7647. My number is public and available to the citizens, but if you have an emergency please call 911. God bless Bertie and God Bless America.”
Tyrone M. Ruffin’s swearing in ceremony is being held at noon on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 102 Mt. Olive Rd. Windsor. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.