Catalytic converters continue to be stolen at an alarming rate nationwide.
And, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, that rate is high locally as well.
“It has become a problem throughout the nation, and, yes, here in Bertie County too,” Sheriff Holley said. “We have made several arrests, but there are still issues and people need to be careful.”
Catalytic converters have become in high demand due to the devices containing trace amounts of platinum, palladium and rhodium. They are stolen and sold for high dollar amounts.
“People need to take care to make sure the catalytic converters aren’t stolen from their vehicles,” Sheriff Holley said. “A few simple steps can at least make it more difficult for would be thieves.”
Sheriff Holley’s first bit of advice is to park vehicles in well-lit areas.
“If you park a car in a well-lit place, it will be hard for someone to get under the vehicle without being seen,” he explained.
The sheriff also indicated it was a good idea to park vehicles with plenty of space between them to make it more difficult to use one vehicle to shield the other.
The sheriff said some people are going as far as having their license plate etched on the catalytic converter.
“If someone wanted to do that, it can probably be done where they get their oil changed,” he said. “I would suggest if someone takes this step, they add NC so it would be easily recognizable as North Carolina.”
Sheriff Holley said the benefit of doing so would be that if it were recovered, the police would know who to contact.
One organization hit hardest by the thieves is churches, according to the sheriff.
“We have some churches who have put four or five catalytic converters on their vans,” he said.
To prevent future thefts, the sheriff recommended moving the van from the church parking lot unless a pastor or member lived within eyesight of the church.
“It is also important that if a church has two vans they not park them side-by-side for the same reasons cars should be parked with distance between them,” he said.
Sheriff Holley said many times those wanting to steal the catalytic converters “case” the vehicles ahead of time.
“If you see someone that looks like they’re up to no good, call the sheriff’s office or police department,” he said. “We would much rather someone call and there not be a problem than not call and have their property taken.”
Residents can contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330, the Windsor Police Department at 252-794-3121 or the Aulander Police Department at 252-345-3181.