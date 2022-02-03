Americans love a good party, and Super Bowl LVI is one of the most anticipated.
Super Bowl LVI is on Sunday, February 13. To keep drivers and partygoers safe on the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Bertie County Sheriff John Holley to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
Whether it’s heading out to a restaurant or a Super Bowl party, if the night involves drinking alcohol, make sure there are plans for a designated driver so everyone arrives home safely at the night’s end.
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” said Holley. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
Never drive drunk
Whether attending a party, hosting one or going out to a bar, keep safety at the forefront of the night.
When it’s time to leave, make sure the designated driver is actually sober. If he or she has decided to drink, call a sober ride. I
If driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed: Make sure everyone including the driver wears their seat belts.
Bonus Points for the Designated Drivers
The night’s designated driver is the real MVP. No matter what, do not drink alcohol — people are relying on the designated driver.
If attending a party or at a bar, enjoy the food, the company and the non-alcoholic drinks.
Encourage other designated drivers on social media using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver.
The positive influence could help keep them on the right track. If someone has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.
Even if they make a fuss in the moment, they’ll thank you later.
Host Play Book for the Win
If hosting a party for this year’s Super Bowl, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for guests and the designated drivers.
Ask guests to designate their sober drivers in advance.
Remind drinking guests that they have a long evening ahead of them, and encourage them to pace themselves, to eat food and to drink plenty of water.
Another important reminder: Never serve alcohol to minors. If
an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver.
In fact, The individual providing the alcohol could face jail time if hosting a gathering where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
Drug-Impaired Driving Penalty Points
Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem.
If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
It is illegal in all states and the District of Columbia to drive impaired by alcohol or other drugs.
The bottom line is this: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It’s that simple.
Have a Game Plan
Whether attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even after consuming one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or a ride service to get home safely.
- • If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 or HP.
• Is a friend about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get the friend home safely.
In North Carolina, open containers are prohibited in any seating area of a vehicle, including the driver’s side, passenger side or back seat, even if the vehicle is stopped or parked.
Remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. Follow open container laws.
Only one team wins the Super Bowl, but if someone drives drunk, they may lose money, their reputation, their car and even their life.
Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired.
In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. The costs can be financial, too; if caught drinking and driving, those can face jail time, lose their driver’s license and their vehicle and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates and lost wages.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.