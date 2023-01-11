Tyrone Ruffin

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin hopes the criminals across the county get the picture.

In one of his first steps to deter crime, Ruffin has introduced a Community Camera Program that allows citizens and businesses to register their video surveillance system with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

