If a picture is worth a thousand words, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin hopes the criminals across the county get the picture.
In one of his first steps to deter crime, Ruffin has introduced a Community Camera Program that allows citizens and businesses to register their video surveillance system with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.
The new program is designed to catch a crime on camera. It will offer law enforcement the opportunity to quickly identify cameras in the vicinity of a criminal incident. This would help develop leads and or evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Because they are caught in the act of committing the crime, video surveillance is one of the best methods to catch suspects and convict them. As crimes occur nearby, many residents and business owners are unaware that their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve a crime.
Likewise, police are not always aware of who may have potentially vital video evidence.
By registering a camera, officers can quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured criminal activity. After registering a camera, residents will only be contacted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of the security camera and police personnel believe viewing your video footage will assist in the investigation.
“This would allow our Criminal Investigations Division to make contact with a citizen or a business owner to view and/or obtain a copy of the video if needed for the purpose of a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Ruffin said.
“We just want to make sure that you know we build that relationship with the citizens and the biggest thing is that Bertie County becomes one of the greatest places in North Carolina to live, work and to play. That’s basically what we want to do. We want to make these neighbors safe,” said Ruffin. “There would be no cost to the citizen or business to be a part of this program. Participation is by registration.”
The citizen can withdraw from the Community Camera Program at any time. Being a part of the Community Camera Program does not give law enforcement direct access to the camera at any time.
To sign up for this program or to learn more, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.