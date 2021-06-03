Bertie County Sheriff John Holley said his office is diligently working two unsolved murders.
Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Holley said deputies investigating the shooting deaths of James Calvin Watford and Tarquin Fogg.
“We are investigating both murders and feel like we have a handle on who committed the crimes,” Sheriff Holley said. “We are working to put everything in place at this time.”
Fogg, 31, was killed in April while walking near his home in Kelford. His body was found lying in a ditch by a passing motorist. While he was initially still breathing, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watford, 58, drove into a driveway near Powellsville and asked a person nearby to call 9-1-1. It was discovered he had been shot and he was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, but died of his wounds.
In both cases, Sheriff Holley said he believes there is information that is not being shared with law enforcement officers. He said while that is frustrating, it will not deter the efforts to bring the murderers to justice.
“Obviously in both cases there are people who know what happened,” Sheriff Holley said. “We have talked to people that have shared enough we know they have a good idea who is behind the shooting, but they won’t give the information.”
Sheriff Holley said in Watford’s death, there were people who admitted to hearing the gunshots, but wouldn’t identify the shooter.
“We are still getting information, but we haven’t gotten exactly what we need yet,” Sheriff Holley said. “We believe there is still information out there, and I am encouraging those who have it to share it.
“I think in some incidents they are worried about using their name, but we don’t need a name,” he continued. “All we need is information. Just call and leave the information.”
Anyone with information about either shooting death should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.