Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, and Perquimans. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York. * From noon EDT today through Friday morning * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, are expected this afternoon through tonight. Much of the region has already received locally heavy rainfall Wednesday evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected this afternoon and tonight, with locally higher amounts possible. This will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&