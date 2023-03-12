...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MONDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 PM Monday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
MERRY HILL – The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Quamari Armez Williams.
Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said Williams is sought in connection with an incident in Merry Hill today (Sunday) in which someone fired shots into an occupied dwelling on Farless Road.
The report was issued to the Bertie County Communications Center at approximately 12:42 p.m. Though the residence was occupied, no one was injured.
The sheriff indicated Williams is possibly in the area of Edenton and could be operating a black Dodge van. The Edenton Police Department has also requested the public’s assistance in finding Williams.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams or the van should contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330 or the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-9890.