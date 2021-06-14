Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Unsettled weather is expected today-Tuesday as a cold front moves across the state from the northwest. The front is expected to affect much of western and central NC this afternoon and evening before it moves into eastern NC late tonight.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of central NC under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms today. Storms will be likely this afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging wind gusts and large hail. Elsewhere in the state, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of eastern NC under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms Tuesday. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts.
The front is expected to move off the coast by early Wednesday, and high pressure will build in behind it. Other than a few coastal showers and storms expected from sea breeze Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, conditions are expected to remain dry across the state for the second half of the work week. Unsettled weather could return on Saturday, as another cold front is expected to move into the region.
The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring the development of a few possible tropical areas of development within the Atlantic Basin.
A well-defined low pressure system 90 mi SE of Cape Hatteras is acquiring more tropical characteristics and has a 70% chance of development over the next 48 hours. A tropical depression or storm will likely form later today or tonight. This system is expected to move northeastward away from the United States over colder water, ending its chance for development by Wednesday. Other than light showers near the Outer Banks and increased risk for rip currents today, it is not expected to bring any major concerns across NC.
The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other systems, a low pressure system over the Bay of Campeche that has a 60% chance of formation in the next 5 days and a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 20% chance of formation in the next 5 days.