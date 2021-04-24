Kid walking in the rain

Happy little child boy having fun to play with the rain,

 Symchych Maria

Detailed Forecast for Bertie County

Today

Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.