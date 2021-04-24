Detailed Forecast for Bertie County
Today
Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 64. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then showers likely. Low around 56. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday
A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.