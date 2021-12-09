MERRY HILL - A single car accident claimed the life of a Windsor man last week.
According to N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper H. Mizelle, he was dispatched at approximately 2:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 to investigate a single car accident on Avoca Farm Road.
Henry Craig, of 155 Morning Rd. Ext. in Windsor, was traveling east on Avoca Farm Road, when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The car overturned several times, resulting in Craig being ejected from the vehicle.
Craig was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Trooper Mizelle, Craig was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
There have been 18 fatalities in the Bertie, Hertford and Gates counties, which comprise Troop A District 2.
