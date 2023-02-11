Bertie County small businesses struggling with the challenges of growth, expansion and sustainability, will have an opportunity to have their questions answered at the 2023 Small Business Conference this May.
Bertie Business Network CEO Nicole Outlaw presented her plan to the Bertie County Commissioners last Monday evening.
Sponsored by the Bertie Business Network (BBN), the three-day event will be similar to a business boot camp encompassing numerous informational seminars and sessions to local small businesses.
“Again one of our very own and one that I am very, very, proud of, Ms. Nicole Outlaw, who is a superstar in Bertie County. Welcome, Nicole, welcome,” said Commission Chair Ron Wesson.
“We are putting on a small business conference and we are holding it here at the Martin Community College, Bertie Campus and it is for all small businesses,” explained Outlaw.
A Bertie County native and Bertie High School alumna, Outlaw is deeply involved in business across the county. As the program manager of CREATE at the Kenan-Flagler Institute of Private Enterprise, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the mother of four is laser beam focused on growing businesses in Bertie County.
The May conference will highlight tools and tips to starting a business, raising small business capital, researching grants and nonprofits along with digital marketing and content creation.
The resource partners involved in the seminar include NCGrowth, Thread Capital, The Rural Center, East Carolina University and Elizabeth City State University, along with the College of Albemarle.
One of the most crucial sessions will be managing the workforce, which has become a major problem post pandemic.
The BBN has recently been awarded the ENGAGE Grant from NC IDEA. NC IDEA offers grant funding and support on the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion the organization supports individuals and other organizations by helping them offer programs, organize events and facilitate activity that brings like-minded folks together to celebrate and promote entrepreneurship.
The business conference will be the first for the nonprofit organization since changing its name from the Bertie County Small Business Network to the Bertie Business Network. The organization was established to provide training opportunities, resources and support to small business owners with an emphasis on businesses in Bertie County. The network also provides a space for networking and collaboration.
The mission of BBN is to foster sustainable business practices that will contribute to the revitalization of the county’s economy. Recently, BBN, established an executive team to lead the organization. The team leaders are Jameese Watson, Secretary, Karen Dameron, Treasurer, Shante Parks-Leary, Vice President and Nicole Outlaw President and CEO.
“Great opportunities are in store for the Bertie Business Network. Our network leaders are working hard to restructure our organization to better serve our members. Overall, our mission and vision remain the same. We are very excited. Be sure to follow our Facebook page for updates”, said Outlaw.
As a program manager for Create/NCGrowth, Outlaw took on more responsibilities.
“CREATE/NCGrowth is a national center helping businesses, governments and other organizations create good equitable jobs, equitable economies and new wealth in distressed communities,” said Outlaw.
The center provides technical assistance, produces academic and applied research, while developing innovative policy along with a host of other unique events. CREATE/NCGrowth also includes Anchor Institutions Create Economic Resilience (AICER); SmartUp; Homegrown Tools; and the Black Communities Conference.
For more information on becoming a Bertie Business Network member or to learn more email: bertiebusinessnetwork@gmail.com, go to its Facebook page @bertiebusinessnetwork or call 252-325-8085.