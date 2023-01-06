Bertie County residents have an opportunity to interact with county and school officials that many other counties do not offer.
Connect Bertie, a local Podcast hosted by two top county officials, Bertie County School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood and Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II launched last year and is picking up followers.
County residents can tune in and watch the 30-minute segments as the duo offer updates and interviews with county movers and shakers, along with other leaders, keeping Bertie County top of the mind.
To date, there are over 6 million podcasts available to the listening public on the Internet. Podcasts have been around for the past 18 years. In 2004, Adam Curry and Dave Winer were credited with the invention of podcasting. Who exactly did what is still being disputed, but in the end Curry and Winer were the two guys that launched the concept.
However, the most important podcast for Bertie County residents may well be ‘Connect Bertie.’
The podcast is the brainchild of Smallwood and Vaughan, with the help and guidance of Bertie High School Public Information Officer Janice Ricks. ‘Connect Bertie’ has had an overwhelming response since first airing last year as it plans to adopt a monthly broadcast schedule for 2023.
“We wanted to create another venue to keep the county residents informed and connected about what is happening in the school and county community. Due to transportation challenges and work schedules, many citizens cannot and do not have time to attend board of education and commissioners meetings. So we knew this would reach the citizens who are on social media platforms,” said Dr. Smallwood.
Response has been good to the monthly Podcast from listeners and guests.
“The response has been good. We have been getting some really good feedback and we are still growing and perfecting this process,” said Smallwood.
Currently, ‘Connect Bertie’ is available on Facebook and the Bertie County School website. There are plans in the future to broadcast on a YouTube Channel.
Guests on the show have included Bertie High School CTE Director Wanda Cofield, Tall Glass of Water Project Consultant Robin Payne, Bertie County Commissioner Michael White, Nicole Outlaw of NC Growth and Smart -Up and Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.
Vaughan and Smallwood offer an informative and entertaining venue, laced with hometown flavor and interview questions that concern citizens. The episode with Commissioner White was especially entertaining and informative. If applause is any measure of success, ‘Connect Bertie’ is soon to top the charts. Applause is readily offered at likeable remarks.
The duo, who have an enjoyable, welcoming interview style and camera presence may have already accomplished one of their goals.
“We just want a venue where we can talk about serious issues but in a light-hearted, fun and relaxed environment. We do not wear neckties, but we ‘dress down’ and come together after ‘normal’ work hours to record and just enjoy our time interviewing and talking about what is happening in Bertie. We want our citizens to stay connected,” said Dr. Smallwood.