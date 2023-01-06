Smallwood and Vaughan

Bertie County Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood and Bertie COunty Manager Juan Vaughan are doing their best to ‘Connect Bertie.’

 Contributed Photo

Bertie County residents have an opportunity to interact with county and school officials that many other counties do not offer.

Connect Bertie, a local Podcast hosted by two top county officials, Bertie County School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood and Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II launched last year and is picking up followers.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com