Approximately three inches of snow fell overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
The snow, which was expected, did little more than slow down Bertie County residents. Many were able to get out to work even early Thursday and, by late afternoon, most of the main roads were clear.
Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lewis Hoggard said while most businesses closed Thursday, there were a few open. He said Friday was pretty much business as usual.
“I think people played it safe,” he said. “If they could open safely, they did and, if not, they were closed for the day. As far as I can tell everyone was back open Friday morning and ready for business.”
Roxobel Mayor Gary Johnson said his town was clear quickly, especially the main thoroughfare of N.C. 308.
“N.C. DOT did an excellent job of clearing N.C. 308,” Johnson said. “We were fortunate to have the road cleared by 8 a.m. and everyone in town was happy about that.”
Johnson said the rest of the streets in town were clear by early afternoon, and everything was pretty much business-as-usual.
Aulander Assistant Town Clerk Gayle Deanes said the town experienced no major issues during the snow, and roads were quickly passable.
Snow is again in the forecast for Sunday, though no accumulation is expected.
The Bertie Ledger-Advance is still accepting snow photos from around the county. Email the photos to twhite@ncweeklies.com.