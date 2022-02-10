WINDSOR – It was a special recognition for 26 years of dedicated service.
The Bertie County Commissioners unanimously approved the passing of a Resolution honoring Chaplain Ricardo Harrison’s 26 years of service to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.
The Resolution stated:
“WHEREAS, Chaplain Ricardo Hardison served the Department of Corrections for 26 years; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison is the Pastor of Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Roxobel, N.C.; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison started his career with the Department of Corrections as a Corrections Officer in 1995; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison became to Program Assistant I at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm; and
WHEREAS Chaplain Hardison’s position was later reclassified as a Case Manager; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison became a Chaplain I at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm in 1999; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison accepted the position as Chaplain II at Bertie Correctional Institute, where he spent the rest of his years in corrections; and
WHEREAS, Chaplain Hardison is known to be a beacon throughout his department as well as the communities in which he serves; and
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Bertie County Commissioners does hereby express its deepest appreciation to chaplain Ricardo Hardison for his 26 years of service with the Department of Corrections.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Bertie County Commissioners does hereby honor and congratulate Chaplain Ricardo Hardison for his service to Bertie County and surrounding counties, and a copy of this resolution shall be entered permanently in the minutes of the Bertie County Commissioners of this 7th day of February, 2022.”
The resolution was signed by Bertie County Commission Chair John Trent and Clerk to the Board LaShonda Cartwright.