Spectacular1

Runners prepare for the 1-mile fun run and walk at last year’s Spectacular event.

 Andre’ Alfred/Bertie Ledger-Advance

WINDSOR - The Bertie Spectacular 5K, 1-Mile Run/Walk and Jamboree is just around the corner. Registration is open for participants to sign up.

The Spectacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

