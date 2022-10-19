...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sheltered rural locations well west of the
Chesapeake Bay may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Runners prepare for the 1-mile fun run and walk at last year’s Spectacular event.
WINDSOR - The Bertie Spectacular 5K, 1-Mile Run/Walk and Jamboree is just around the corner. Registration is open for participants to sign up.
The Spectacular, which is the only fundraising event of the year for the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
To sign up visit www.runtheeast.com or mail the entry to Bertie Spectacular 5K PO Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.
On the www.runtheeast.com website the entrant must click on the race calendar, then scroll down the list to Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. There is a place that says register now beside the race name.
The cost for the 5K is $25 until Oct. 23. The price then increases to $30. The price for the 1-mile Walk/Fun Run is $15.
Both the 5K and the 1-mile walk/fun run start on York Street. behind Windsor Town Hall and end on York Street near Livermon Park. The 5K Course is USATF certified.
There is a $2,000 prize purse. Students are not eligible to receive cash prizes.
Race packets will be available for pick up Friday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center or near the race starting line from 7:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. on race day.
The 5K race and Fall festival will begin at 9 a.m. The 1-mile family fun run/walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will be able to see the results of the race after it is over by clicking results on the www.runtheeast.com website.
In addition to the 5K race and the 1-Mile Run/Walk is the Jamboree. There will be a health fair, carriage rides, vendors and a lot for the whole family. The Companion Animal Advocate of Bertie will be accepting pet food donations.
The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce will also be sponsoring it’s yearly costume contests which consist of both children’s and adult costume contest. The contest will start at 11:15 a.m.
The award ceremony for the 5k will be at 11:30 a.m.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Bertie Spectacular 5K, PO Box 895, Windsor, NC 27983.
The Bertie Spectacular 5K Presented by Perdue Farms is a charity event to benefit the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County, NC, Inc.
Food security remains a problem in Bertie County. The Good Shepherd Food Pantry works to relieve hunger, increase self-reliance and improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and children in Bertie County.
All proceeds from the Bertie Spectacular 5K and 1-Mile Family Run/Walk stay in Bertie County.
For more information about the 5k race, 1 mile fun run walk and Jamboree visit www.spectacular5k.com, The Good Shepherd’s Food Pantry’s Specktacular 5K Facebook page or call The Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce at 252-325-2822.