Hope filled the Aulander Community Building Tuesday evening as USDA North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight outlined funding opportunities available for communities in Bertie and surrounding counties, and how to go about capturing those funds.
Over 30 residents, along with Aulander and county officials listened attentively as USDA State Lead George Vital offered an overview of the procedures for securing funds under the Justice 40 program.
The Biden Administration has made it a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution. Bertie County falls within this category.
The categories of investment include climate change, clean energy and energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing, training and workforce development, remediation and reduction of legacy pollution, and the development of critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Money is flying all over the place. Our goal is to make sure 40 percent gets to the communities that have been underserved,” said Speight. “We now have the money and are looking for ways to place it. George here, is the nuts-and-bolts guy, he knows how to guide you.”
The program falls under a national commitment to environmental justice.
Over the past in order for a community to receive Federal funding the community had to have “skin in the game.” However, underserved, poverty stricken communities seldom have any “skin” to bring to the game, explained Speight.
In light of this problem, the government has developed the Rural Partners Network.
The Rural Partners Network (RPN) is an alliance of federal agencies and commissions working directly with rural communities to expand rural prosperity through job creation, infrastructure development and community improvement.
Members of the RPN are transforming hundreds of federal programs across the government to ensure that disadvantaged communities receive the benefits of new and existing Federal investments in these categories. Through the President’s Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan, federal agencies are making historic levels of investment to advance environmental justice.
This investment will help confront decades of underinvestment in disadvantaged communities, and bring critical resources to communities that have been overburdened by legacy pollution and environmental hazards.
“We found many times we couldn’t fund a project because of our rules, the federal government’s rules. The government is working on changing those rules,” said Speight.
“The town really needs a new bucket truck for stringing holiday lights, veterans flags and other things. Is there a way to fund that project?” asked Aulander Commissioner Bobbie Parker.
“Well, a bucket truck for holiday light stringing may not be reason to fund the project, however, if that bucket truck were to be used for tree trimming to alleviate power outages, it has a better chance of getting funded”, answered Vital.
“We are the guys,” said Speight, pointing to Vital. “There’s two of us. George will assist with the paperwork and will let you know what will work.”
Bertie County Commission-Elect Corey Ballance asked about housing funding and retail redevelopment opportunities and Speight remained positive, explaining with the right project funding could be available.
“It used to be there was no money. Now, we have the money and are out here looking for projects to fund,” he said.
Parker was concerned that numerous municipalities would be vying for the same funds and was concerned about who would receive the funds.
“Let’s say Windsor, Aulander and Lewiston (Woodville) all applied for sewer and water funds. We’re the guys with our feet on the ground. At that point we may put all of the communities together and suggest the county get involved and do one large project,” explained the director.
Speight went on to highlight the fact there are funds in many departments that are available. While a recreational grant from the Feds may not be in their financial wheelhouse, a community building with a health and nutrition facility could get funded.
Currently the Defense Department has funding in their budget for health and wellness facilities necessitated by the fact that 80 percent of Armed Forces applicants fail their physical due to obesity. If communities can offer health and wellness awareness, the Defense Department could possibly be a funding source.
The meeting was organized by Aulander Town Clerk and Finance Officer Lynne Connor after she heard a presentation Speight had made in Powellsville.
The key to the funding is for Speight and USDA Rural Partner Lead George Vital, to receive community feedback in regard to funding needs.
The funding opportunities span a broad spectrum for rural communities facing extreme poverty issues. Business funding programs, low income housing development programs and individual home repair loans are available.
Speight urged everyone to think about projects that need funding and to communicate with town and county officials.
“Now is the time to do this. We have never had this opportunity before and everyone in rural North Carolina needs to take advantage of these programs,” he said.
For more information on the opportunities available and the financial fundamentals to bring them to fruition go to rural.gov.