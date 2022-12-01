Hope filled the Aulander Community Building Tuesday evening as USDA North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight outlined funding opportunities available for communities in Bertie and surrounding counties, and how to go about capturing those funds.

Over 30 residents, along with Aulander and county officials listened attentively as USDA State Lead George Vital offered an overview of the procedures for securing funds under the Justice 40 program.

