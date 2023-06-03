Hive Forum

A full house of concerned citizens listen as community leaders discuss gun violence, mental health and the county’s crime problems.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Lewiston Woodville’s Hive was overflowing with a standing-room only crowd of concerned citizens, many parents and grandparents on Saturday as Bertie County leaders discussed local crime and violence and outlined steps attempting to prevent it.

Hive Director Vivian Saunders organized the forum after a rise in the region’s homicides, car thefts and reported drive-by shootings over the past few months.

