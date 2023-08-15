Phase I of the Bertie Beach project is coming to a close, according to project consultant Robin Payne. The project contractor, A.R. Chesson, is completing the final punch list and aside from a small drainage issue the first phase of the project is completed.

However, before any other construction begins on the site, the State Historic Preservation Office must sign off on the build.

  

