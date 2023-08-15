...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. Overnight lows in the upper
70s to around 80, suggest little relief from the heat
overnight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Phase I of the Bertie Beach project is coming to a close, according to project consultant Robin Payne. The project contractor, A.R. Chesson, is completing the final punch list and aside from a small drainage issue the first phase of the project is completed.
However, before any other construction begins on the site, the State Historic Preservation Office must sign off on the build.