One year to the date of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services taking oversight of child welfare services in Bertie County, it has come to an end.
An official letter to Bertie County Social Services Director Daphine Little, Board Chair James Lee and County Manager Juan Vaughan notified them the agency was returning the administration of child welfare services back to the county.
According to Little, the NCDHHS provided an 11-page letter outlining the strategies and steps going forward. The letter, signed by NC DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, outlines the future strategy implemented by the state and Little.
NCDHHS determined that Bertie County child welfare services is operating in accordance with applicable law, rule and policy and that the leadership at the county Department of Social Services is ready to assume permanent, direct administration of child welfare services.
The state agency completed an exit process with the DSS management team the morning of May 15. The agency will be on a Corrective Action Plan over the next several months to monitor the agency’s progress.
NCDHHS will provide enhanced technical assistance to support the DSS management team. Little shared the outcome of the transfer meeting at the Social Services Board meeting the afternoon of May 15.
“I’m looking forward to providing oversight for the entire agency while engaging with the community to ensure children are safe in their homes,” Little said. “The new leadership team at DSS will develop and implement additional processes to ensure we are successful in the completion of the Correction Action Plan required by NCDHHS for child welfare. Bertie County Social Services leadership team and staff are prepared to improve our practice and outcomes with children and families.”
Since assuming control of child welfare services due to inefficiencies in the program, the NCDHHS team has worked with Bertie County leadership and Bertie County Department of Social Services staff to improve the provision of child welfare services.
Specific activities included assessing the safety of children in all open child welfare cases, reviewing all open cases to determine adherence to law, rule and policy, providing full-time onsite management, supervision, mentoring, evaluation, and observation of all child welfare activities, and recommending contracts with onsite coaches to demonstrate the delivery of child welfare services.
The previous administrators failed to keep adequate records, according to DHHS. The state worked on securing all child welfare records and developing a system for checking in/out case files. They also devised a plan establishing after-hours protocol and engaging the Bertie County Central Communications.
Essentially, the state claimed the Bertie County Department of Social services was in a complete state of disarray when they arrived last year. The state found there was a complete loss of faith in the department and service.
One of the most disturbing points was the lack of systems and procedures.
Once the state took over the department, Child Protective Service reports steadily increased since calls were once again being answered and recorded.
“The reason you saw an increase in the number of CPS reports once the state came in, (is) because there was a process to make sure the calls were answered. There was a failure to accurately assess eligibility for state and federally funded services. And this is where we've talked about that payback and how that's going to be handled,” explained Child Welfare Director Lisa Cauley.
Additionally, the state pointed out the compensation for the positions in the DSS are below other counties in the area causing a staffing problem.
“The county really was challenged to recruit qualified staff and retain current staff due to the salaries that are significantly below other small counties that are around you. And then there was an allowance of flexible time, social work,” said Cauley.
County Manager Vaughan said the county has been working with Little to address a plan to increase compensation and flexible time.
“We have presented a plan to Director Little and she is reviewing that.” said Vaughan.
The state had high praise for Little who took over the department in October and has worked hand in hand with state officials to turn the department around.