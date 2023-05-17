Daphine Little

One year to the date of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services taking oversight of child welfare services in Bertie County, it has come to an end.

An official letter to Bertie County Social Services Director Daphine Little, Board Chair James Lee and County Manager Juan Vaughan notified them the agency was returning the administration of child welfare services back to the county.

