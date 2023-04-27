RALEIGH - Today, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Cierra Rockel Webb, age 25.

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting that had occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch on Green Acres Road in Enfield, North Carolina. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ms. Webb deceased at the scene.

