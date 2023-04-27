Bertie County Commissioners were presented a Department of Social Services recap by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) officials last week at their monthly work session meeting.

The department will continue to come under the supervision of the North Carolina Department of Social Services for a bit longer. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and the agency could release its grip as early as next month.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com