A veteran state legislator and the mayor of Rocky Mount are among five hopefuls who had filed as of Monday to run in the 1st Congressional District.
Don Davis, former mayor of Snow Hill and current state senator representing Pitt County, filed on Monday, following through on an earlier announcement he would seek the seat of retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. District 1 includes a large portion of Pitt County under a map that state Republicans have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review.
Garner resident Jullian C. Bishop Sr. also has filed to run in the May 17 Democrat primary for the seat. Garner, a Wake County municipality, isn’t located in the 1st Congressional District. Members of Congress aren’t required to live in the district they represent.
On the Republican side, Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, Brent Roberson of Williamston and Brad Murphy of Macon, which is located in Warren County, are running in the GOP primary. The two Robersons are not related.
A Democratic primary also has shaped up in the 3rd Congressional District as Greenville resident Barbara Gaskins joined Swansboro resident Joe Swartz in that contest. Also running is Wilmington Republican Brian Michael Friend.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from Greenville, currently holds the seat but had not filed as of Monday.
Democratic state Rep. Kandie Smith, who currently represents northern Pitt County, filed Monday to run for the state Senate District 5 currently held by Davis.
Under the redistricting map approved by the state Supreme Court, Pitt and Edgecombe counties make up Senate District 5. Last week, Greenville Republican Karen Kozel filed her candidacy for the seat.
In local elections, Pitt County Commissioner Chris Nunnally, a Democrat who filed for re-election last week, picked up a Republican challenger on Monday, Neal Driver.
In the nonpartisan Greenville City Council election, veteran District 2 councilwoman Rose Glover filed for re-election.
The Greenville City Council election was postponed from November because of U.S. Census delays.
Filing for all elections continues through Friday.