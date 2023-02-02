Bertie County’s Social Service Department (DSS) has had its share of challenges over the past year, but there may be good news ahead for the department and Bertie County citizens relying on social services.

Although the DSS is still under the temporary supervision of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, (NCHHS) that may change if all goes well at a meeting next week in Raleigh between the two agencies, according to DSS Director Daphine Little.

