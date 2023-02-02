Bertie County’s Social Service Department (DSS) has had its share of challenges over the past year, but there may be good news ahead for the department and Bertie County citizens relying on social services.
Although the DSS is still under the temporary supervision of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, (NCHHS) that may change if all goes well at a meeting next week in Raleigh between the two agencies, according to DSS Director Daphine Little.
Little announced the potentially promising news at last week’s commissioner’s orientation meeting as she outlined the responsibilities and services provided by DSS.
While the recently hired director could not confirm if the state would step back from its oversite role, Little felt confident in her department’s accomplishments, under her direction since being appointed director in October 2022 have proven positive and set the department on solid footing.
Little was hired to fill the director’s vacancy caused by the abrupt resignation of former DSS Director Cindy Perry days before a disciplinary hearing for the latter. The department’s records, practices and procedures came under scrutiny by the state agency last spring when procedural missteps were reported to the NCHHS
After a department review and audit, NCHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley notified the Bertie County Commissioners the NCHHS “would be assuming temporary direct operation of the department on May 16, 2022” since the department was found to be in a state of disarray.
The director explained the department has passed all of its recent reviews, even though it is still understaffed and challenged daily.
Currently DSS has three vacancies and the problem with hiring new employees is the pay rate the county offers, which is lower than surrounding counties.
“Right now we have a social worker who is a supervisor willing to step down from Pitt County position and become a social worker for our agency in guardianship. And that’s gonna take a little bit of extra money,” explained Little. “Right now we are doing the best we can and we are providing the services that people need. And, we are passing our reviews currently, so we are doing well. We’re doing the best we can with what we have.”
Currently the DSS offers a wide range of community services.
“The department strives to protect children, the elderly and provide public assistance to the citizens of Bertie County by leading a fiscally accountable multi-program human services organization by federal and state law, locally administered,” said Little.
The programs social services offer include food and nutrition, family and children aid, Medicaid, adult Medicaid, work first employment, emergency assistance, general assistance, child daycare and non-emergency medical help and transportation.
The department’s Social Work programs are separated into two divisions and are critical to the community, according to Little. Adult and Child Welfare includes adult guardianship, protective payee, personal care services and case management. Child Welfare services include child protective services, permanency planning services and adoption services.
“Another endeavor we are working on currently is a partnership with the Continuum of Care. Bertie County is linked with Pitt, Martin, Washington and Beaufort counties in the N.C. Balance of State Continuum of Care. The program assists the Homeless Program Liaison to seek HUD funding for the homeless population,” said Little. “Bertie County has invited the Homeless Programs Liaison based in Pitt County to provide a presentation to staff to explain the resources our region has and the process necessary to access them.”
Bertie County DSS is working to provide more resources and partner with other communities.
An important step for the department is community awareness in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
“We are also joining forces with other entities to provide more resources and services to the community while continuing family centered services to children, families and elderly adults,” said Little.
NCHHS representatives did not respond to questions regarding the upcoming meeting.