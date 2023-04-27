Bertie County Commissioners were presented a Department of Social Services recap by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) officials last week at their monthly work session meeting.
The department will continue to come under the supervision of the North Carolina Department of Social Services for a bit longer. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel and the agency could release its grip as early as next month.
State NCDHHS Senior Director for Child, Family and Adult Services Lisa Cauley offered an overview to the board and recapped the problems the agency faced. While the report highlighted the inefficiencies of the department under previous leadership, it had high praise for Bertie County DSS Director Daphine Little. Little became the Director last October.
“And so, in April of 2022, we identified significant deficiencies in the department and to address those deficiencies, we originally started with a plan of technical assistance to the county, but we were not able to make any progress addressing concerns. And due to the need and the urgency of safety to children, we assumed direct authority of services for child welfare in Bertie County on May 16th, 2022,” Cauley said.
“When that happens, that means we become your leadership,” she continued. “So we’ve worked in partnership with the county manager, with the board of commissioners, with the DSS board to make sure that services were in compliance with law, rule, policy and practice was that practice that really engages families.”
Essentially, Cauley claimed the Bertie County Department of Social services was in a complete state of disarray when they arrived last year.
“When you have a case, you don’t just assess it, you assess it so you can help parents discipline and take care of their children. We didn’t find the assessment or intervention effective or even appropriate. There was no indication of oversight and supervision of your social workers,” said Cauley.
She went on to point out there were no receiving or documenting reports, and protocols were never established on how to answer calls or make the required reports.
The state found there was a complete loss of faith in the department and service.
One of the most disturbing points was the lack of systems and procedures.
“There was a lack of confidentiality for files, including adoption records,” Cauley said. “Documentation in cases was minimal or non-existent. And then overall, there was a lack of leadership — at all levels of the organization.
“And that’s that governance that we’re going to talk about as we close and what needs to happen to make sure that the DSS agency stays within compliance of law ruling policy in North Carolina,” Cauley added..
Once the state took over the department Child Protective Service reports steadily increased since calls were once again being answered and recorded.
“The reason you saw an increase in the number of CPS reports once the state came in is because there was a process to make sure the calls were answered. There was a failure to accurately assess eligibility for state and federally funded services. And this is where we’ve talked about that payback and how that’s going to be handled,” explained Cauley
Additionally, the state pointed out the compensation for the positions in the DSS are below other counties in the area causing a staffing problem.
“The county really was challenged to recruit qualified staff and retain current staff due to the salaries that are significantly below other small counties that are around you. And then there was an allowance of flexible time, social work,” said Cauley.
Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan said the county has been working with Little to address a plan to increase compensation and flexible time.
“We have presented a plan to Director Little and she is reviewing that. We need to come up with an approved plan before the state’s departure,” said Vaughan.
The Department of Social Services board is scheduled to meet on May 15. A state release of the Bertie County Department of Social Services could be announced at that meeting.