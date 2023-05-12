Stein at Bertie Beach

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein stands on the Bluffs of Bertie Beach with the recipients of the 2022 EEG Grant Awards.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

MERRY HILL - Normally, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s job is no day at the beach.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday, May 4 as Stein ventured from his Raleigh office to Bertie Beach to meet and greet the recipients of the Environmental Enhancement Grants (EEG) Stein’s office awarded.

