MERRY HILL - Normally, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s job is no day at the beach.
That wasn’t the case on Thursday, May 4 as Stein ventured from his Raleigh office to Bertie Beach to meet and greet the recipients of the Environmental Enhancement Grants (EEG) Stein’s office awarded.
“It is great to be here. This is very different from how I usually spend my day,” said Stein. “It is beautiful here today and I am enjoying being at this terrific project.”
Stein came to Bertie County to get an overview of the Tall Glass of Water Project (TGOW) and to tour the 147 acres of shoreline, wetlands and wildlife as well as to meet the recipients of the Environmental Enhancement Grants that Stein had awarded at the end of 2022.
In 2000, the Attorney General’ office and Smithfield Foods entered into a 25-year agreement that, in part, provided $2 million per year for environmental projects across the state. This money was used to establish the Environmental Enhancement Program (EEG), which has awarded environmental grants since 2002.
Since the EEG Program began, the Attorney General has awarded more than $41 million to 210 projects with the objective of funding projects that improve North Carolina’s air, water and land quality.
Bertie County received the Grant tor TGOW to help in the preservation of the 147 acres of the Bertie Beach Project. The Bertie Beach project is nearing completion of Phase 1 and is scheduled to be open in time for Year of the Trail Celebration in July.
Currently, the two mile trail will be completed and will be listed in the State’s Trail Guide. The entire trail, upon the project’s completion will be seven miles long. Bertie Beach will also offer RV Camping, rustic camping, picnicking and kayaking.
Chowan University Biology student Scotty Lander has been working with the project for the past 18 months and has been tracking trail habitat, water quality and is also creating interpretive signage that will be presented along the trail.
While Stein was impressed with his walk along the trail, the 2,200 linear feet of sandy beach made the gubernatorial candidate think twice about returning to the office.
The county’s investment in the TGOW 147-acre property is the first public beach access to recreational waters, unlike anywhere else in Northeastern North Carolina.
The $685,327.21 in grants awarded are targeted to preserve natural resources and ensure clean air and drinking water in eastern North Carolina through the Environmental Enhancement Grant (EEG) program.
“Bertie County received the EEG Grant or environmental restoration at TGOW Phase I. Part of that award is dedicated to Chowan University, Dr. James Dame performing water quality tests, on-site habitat monitoring and to develop teaching modules for K-12 in Bertie County,” said TGOW Consultant Robin Payne.
Other Bertie County organizations benefitted from the EEG grants, including Vivian Saunders from the Hive House. Hive House received EEG funding to restore four acres of green space in Lewiston Woodville. The acreage sits in the middle of downtown in a residential area. Dr. Kofi Boone NCSU is working with the Hive and the community on a landscape restoration plan.
“I am honored to receive this grant,” said Saunders. “It is something we definitely need to do.”
Saunders is the Director of Hive House in Lewiston Woodville.
Other grant recipients included the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust, the Audubon Society and the Albemarle RCD. NCCLT received two EEG for acquisition of two large tracts in Bertie County. One is Salmon Creek and another to be announced in Windsor.
It has been said in the past that Bertie’s greatest assets, besides its people, are a pristine natural landscape, history and world-class waterways. The EEG Grant will assist in preserving the pristine.