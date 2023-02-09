Lobbying efforts between recently hired lobbyist Bob Steinburg and the Bertie County Commissioners got off to a promising start Monday evening as Steinburg presented a brief overview of funding possibilities he believes may have potential in Raleigh.
Steinburg’s responsibilities and focus as the county’s lobbyist in Raleigh is to secure funds and promote the needs of the county to state legislators.
Bertie County Commission Chair Ron Wesson introduced the former Republican state senator, whose contract was recently approved.
“He’s no longer in the senate, but he’s working and we have engaged him as a lobbyist to work with us on issues that relate to the work that we’re doing and trying to do and needing to do,” said Wesson. “And help us get working with our elected officials, too. So, Bob, we’re delighted to have you here.”
“Chairman and fellow commissioners, Rep. Shelly Willingham, (District 23), described the process very well, as to how the budgeting process goes. The one thing that he didn’t mention, but I know that he’s well aware of, is the first thing that the two bodies will do. The House and the Senate will agree on a spend number or try to agree on a spend number,” explained Steinburg.
Once the legislative bodies agree on an amount they take that and they will allocate it as they see best fit, according to Steinburg.
“Once that happens, then we’ll be off to the races,” said an enthused Steinburg
The former state senator went on to further delve into the process and the fact that focusing on infrastructure — since there is a substantial amount of funding targeted for that — may be the best way to proceed.
“There’s a lot of money that has to be spent within a certain period of time. These are the Federal dollars. So it’s tough as everybody’s gonna be asking for it. And so we need to do what we can do to get those things that we would like to see done.”
Steinburg went on to mention the animal shelter project, the Tall Glass of Water (TGOW) project and possible funding for the Tri-County Airport project. Steinburg cited the fact the TGOW is a viable project and will require extensive funding.
“So, I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to work with all of you, and I’m certainly honored to be representing you. I’m your servant. I am working for Berte County and I will do whatever I can to try and bring all of this to fruition. Bertie County has wonderful opportunities for funding and I think I can assist with that,” said Steinburg.
If you are looking for help from the state in regards to funding, it helps to have someone who has access to the people handing out the money is one of the points Steinburg makes in promoting his services.
The former senator spent 10 years in Raleigh and claims to know the people and how the system functions, giving him an advantage on the fund raising front.
One of the benefits Steinburg highlights is his recently formed association with Jones Street Associates.
“Jackson Stencil is one of the top 25 lobbyists in Raleigh” stated Steinburg. “This association allows me to spend time in the district learning what my clients need, while Jackson has a presence in Raleigh. This is a huge plus, most lobbyists see their clients one or twice a year. I will be on hand, in the district when they need me,” said Steinburg.
Steinburg plans on making regular reports and updates to his lobbying progress to the board.