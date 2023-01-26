Bertie Commissioners took decisive action last Thursday and entered into a two year lobbying agreement with former state Sen. Bob Steinburg.
This is the first time in the board’s history they have hired a Raleigh based lobbyist to represent the county.
Steinburg, an Edenton resident, originally approached the commissioners in November to consider entering into an agreement for his services. The board took the matter under advisement at that time.
“Bertie County has wonderful opportunities for funding and I think I can assist with that,” said Steinburg. “If you are looking for help from the state in regards to funding, it helps to have someone who has access to the people handing out the money.”
The former senator spent 10 years in Raleigh and claims to know the people and how the system functions, giving him an advantage on the fundraising front.
The contract was not approved without discussion.
Commissioner Ron Roberson questioned the need for any lobbyist, while the county cannot afford to adequately pay its employees. Roberson also brought up the fact Steinburg was a Republican.
Commissioner John Trent recognized Steinburg’s party affiliation and claimed if the shoe were on the other foot and the General Assembly were Democrats, the board would most likely hire a Democrat.
The commissioners did alter Steinburg’s original two-year contract between the lobbyist, Jackson Stancil, Steinburg’s Raleigh lobbying associate and Bertie County. The original agreement called for a $36,000 yearly fee for each lobbyist, totaling $72,000 for a two-year contract. However, the commissioners negotiated a 60 day opt-out clause if Steinburg and Stancil do not perform.
Citing Bertie County is the only county that has this type of contract, Board Chair Ron Wesson suggested the lobbyists may work harder knowing the contract is dependent on results.
Steinburg claims he has access to leaders, budget writers and has the insight to find additional funding opportunities that otherwise would not be available.
The former senator could not begin lobbying before Feb. 1, due to a state law requiring lawmakers to spend a “six-month cooling off period” after leaving the General Assembly.
“Bertie Commissioner John Trent and I were in a conversation and he was explaining the opportunities in Bertie and he suggested I speak with the commissioners,” explained Steinburg.
“Commissioner Trent just loves Bertie County,” said Steinburg. “He told me that he was going to die in Bertie, he loved it so much.”
Trent has been an advocate for another grocery store and added retail in the county for sometime and is looking to expand the affordable housing market. Lobbying efforts could assist with these goals.
One of the benefits Steinburg highlights is his recently formed association with Jones Street Associates.
“Jackson Stencil is one of the top 25 lobbyists in Raleigh,” stated Steinburg. “This association allows me to spend time in the district learning what my clients need, while Jackson has a presence in Raleigh. This is a huge plus, most lobbyists see their clients one or twice a year. I will be on hand, in the district when they need me.”said Steinburg.
Aside from Bertie County, Steinburg represents Elizabeth City, as well as Hertford, Camden, Washington, Tyrrell and Perquimans counties.