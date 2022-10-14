Andrew Ownbey knows of what he speaks. That radiated throughout the rooms of Hope Plantation Saturday as Ownbey lectured and led a tour of Governor David Stone’s home and its collection of eighteenth century cellarettes.

What made this Elizabeth Stevenson Ives Lecture series special, is Ownbey’s ability to replicate each of the cellarettes on display and his offer to do so.

