Andrew Ownbey knows of what he speaks. That radiated throughout the rooms of Hope Plantation Saturday as Ownbey lectured and led a tour of Governor David Stone’s home and its collection of eighteenth century cellarettes.
What made this Elizabeth Stevenson Ives Lecture series special, is Ownbey’s ability to replicate each of the cellarettes on display and his offer to do so.
The Merry Hill native, an authority and craftsman of eighteenth century furniture, only recently relocated to Bladen County where he resides in an 1803 plantation home, shared his knowledge and insight as the tour stepped past impeccable furnishings.
This year’s annual Ives Lecture focused on this important and nearly-forgotten form of furniture. Attendees learned the history of the cellarette including the origin, construction, evolution, and its role in Southern culture. The rare opportunity to view a number of very important period examples in person included more than a half-dozen examples from northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.
“The South has many traditions and iconic tangible parts of its history. The cellarette is certainly among those things. It is a very recognizable form, at least for those who know Southern furniture. It is a foreign object to most though, rarely if ever seen in use in modern home furnishings,” stated the event announcement.
During the American Revolutionary War and the Civil War army officers’ cellarettes often came with crystal decanters, shot glasses, pitchers, funnels, and drinking goblets
Cellarettes in England and America were custom designed wooden chests to carry, transport and store small numbers of bottled alcoholic beverages. They were often made of fine decorative wood like mahogany, rosewood, or walnut and could be of various shapes and sizes. Cellarettes were generally associated with dining room furniture. Sometimes cellarettes were small portable pieces of furniture with handles that could be moved from room to room in a house. Another type was a permanent piece of furniture built on a stand with a sliding shelf to hold glasses and a drawer for serving paraphernalia.
Ownbey’s knowledge is vast, while his craft is focused on the Federal Period, 1820 or earlier.
“After that the style gets a little fancy for me, and things became mechanized as well. I’m a hand tool guy for the most part’” humbly claims the artisan.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to work on some fantastic and very important early southern furniture. I learned a lot about furniture by simply digging in, also I’ve had some great collectors and other restorers give me valuable advice. Ben Hobbs helped me with my chair building.”
Ownbey owes his fascination with early souther furniture and architecture to his late friend, Randy Harrell. Also a Merry Hill resident, Harell was a lifelong student of North Carolina historical architecture and furniture. Harrell and his wife, Sandra, worked on the restoration of many Eighteenth century log and timber-frame structures, including the Elmwood Plantation in Merry Hill.
“Cellarettes are the iconic southern form when talking about early southern furniture. They are rare, valuable, and often faked. I don’t own one, but I’ve had the opportunity to restore and conserve some really good examples for other people,” stated Ownbey.
Like many artisans whose advocation became their vocation Ownbey can’t count how many old places he’s been to, Adding, “I’ve been to as many as I am able to find and get into.” “Sometimes I get just as excited over a good relic as I do a great valuable piece. I love things that are “pure”, or just In an old condition. I like the history that comes with the grime and old repairs,”claimed Ownbey.
Ownbey has been working with the Hope Plantation and gives the yearly Ives Lecture and typically picks a piece of furniture type and topics relating to the plantation itself or a piece from the plantation’s collection.
“If I could narrow it to one thing it would actually be the corner cupboard In the Hope mansion. It is, in my opinion, the most impressive piece of southern furniture anywhere,” said Ownbey.
When asked if he builds his own furniture, his reply was as old school as his craft.
“The “joint stools”,as they are historically called, are fun builds. I’ve got a few in the house and a few chippendale chairs I’ve made. I don’t keep much of my own work though. I like old stuff.”
The artisan is currently crafting new cellarettes, replicating the old ones from the Hope Plantation. For more information contact: facebook.com/longleafantiques