Ahoskie police initiated the BOLO (be on the lookout) last week that led to the arrest of Shaquan Jamar Harrell, 23.
Harrell stands charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of stolen vehicle and larceny of a firearm. Other charges are pending charges.
The arrest involved a stolen vehicle incident that occurred on Saturday, April 29. The suspect was apprehended in the Grabtown and Madre road area.
Windsor Police Officer Colter Lipscomb was working for the town when he responded to a suspicious person call on Ghent Street. Lipscomb arrived and, through the information received from a citizen that saw the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Lipscomb was able to determine the suspicious person to be the suspect in the stolen vehicle incident.
Earlier in the day citizens in the area were asked to look out for a black male on foot in the wooded area of Grabtown Road.
“This is the perfect example of how important it is for law enforcement agencies to work together. This case was initiated by Ahoskie Police and, after a BOLO was given, members of the NC State Highway Patrol, Windsor Police,and Bertie County Sheriff’s Office were able to intercept the vehicle,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. “I also would like to thank the citizens for their cooperation. Because of the cooperation of the citizens, we were able to retrieve a stolen firearm and take the suspect into custody.”