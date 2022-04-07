...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO NOON
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to noon EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Survivors encouraged to register for Relay For Life
This year’s event will be from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Bertie High School.
Relay for Life in Bertie County will be a drive-thru event for this year, as it has been for the past two years.
Survivors need to register for the upcoming event.
Survivors can go online and register for Relay for Life at www.relayforlife.org/bertienc. They can also call 800-227-2345 to register for the event.
Some things have changed for the survivors this year when it comes to the T-shirts they normally receive at the event. The T-shirts for the survivors will not be given out at the event this year.
The shirts will be obtained after a survivor has registered for the event. Once the survivor has registered for Relay for Life, they will then receive the information on how to proceed forward to order their survivor T-shirt. The T-shirts will be at no cost to the survivor like normal.
Also, if one has not already done so and would like to participate in Relay for Life, they can do so by going online to the website listed above and click the link that says “join this relay.” From there one will fill out the requested information.
Now is also a great time to begin fundraising for Relay for Life of Bertie, along with donating to the event to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Relay for Life in Bertie County has not listed a series of events yet, but planning for the event is under way.