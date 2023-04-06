AULANDER - Aulander residents concerned about the murder of Lin Thi Rawls in February can sleep easier tonight thanks to the Bertie County Sheriff’s office.
A suspect has been arrested, is in custody and is charged with a series of felonies.
Updated: April 6, 2023 @ 8:50 pm
On Thursday, April 5, investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest for Robert Tyjuan Reid with a Covington, Georgia address for the murder of Rawls and attempted murder of Rochelle Harrell.
The investigation began on Feb. 20 at 108 North Commerce Street in Aulander. Deputies received a call that a female had been assaulted and, upon arrival, they found Rawls deceased and Harrell in critical condition from her injuries.
Through an extensive inquiry, investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation identified Reid of Covington, Georgia as the suspect. Reid is currently in custody in Georgia.
The charges Reid faces are: First Degree Forcible Rape, First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, (2) Counts of First-Degree Kidnapping and other related felony charges.
“I personally want to thank the Bertie County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Aulander Police Department and the following out of state agencies: Covington GA Police Department, Georgia State Bureau of Investigation and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
