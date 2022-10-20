Today, as parents across the country face more challenges than ever before when it comes to raising a family, the same is true for those raising children in Bertie County. The rising cost of continued inflation has led to, in some cases, insurmountable stress and sociological hurdles that may seem too difficult to navigate. Many times the stress the family feels is acted out in children causing behavioral problems. Adding to the stress is the fact poverty is frequently confused with neglect and extremely stressed parents may feel there is no place to turn for help.
However, in Bertie County this is not the case.
Currently the county offers a number of programs and networks providing guidance and support to families in need of and seeking help.
One of those models, according to Bertie County System of Care Chair (SOC), Marcia Watford, is the Bertie County System of Care collaborative. This model is a coordinated network of community services and supports that are organized to meet the challenges of serving children with behavioral health issues and their families.
The primary service focuses on the mental health and substance abuse services that meet the needs of children and youth. Part of the Trillium Health Resources System, the collaborative was established in 2009 to meet the request of the state that every county in North Carolina offer a collaborative.
Collaborative meetings provide resources to Children and youth and their families, as well as service providers and stakeholders
Bertie County System of Care Coordinator Hope Eley has 16 years experience as a SOC Coordinator.
“The System of Care model is not a program; it is a philosophy of how supports and services should be delivered. This approach recognizes the importance of family, school and community. It promotes each child’s full potential by building on the strengths of the child, family, and community to address physical, emotional, intellectual, cultural, and social needs.” explained Eley.
“The goal of SOC is to build a partnership among the children, their families, behavioral health providers, and community services to help the children and families achieve better outcomes”, said Watford.
The foundation of the System of Care model is based upon core principals.
The system is child-focused and family driven and offers Inter-agency collaboration through an introduction to other agencies and the services they offer. Community-based services are an integral part of the system and shared responsibility works towards successful outcomes and calls for full family participation at all levels of the system.
The Bertie County Child Collaborative is a part of Trillium Health Resources and is guided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service.
Each county in the Trillium Health Network area has a designated System of Care Coordinator. The Coordinators are knowledgeable about their counties and the services and supports available in that particular geographical area. As important resources in their local communities, they serve on various teams and committees.
“It’s our hope that families and youth will attend meetings, identify gaps and needs and receive resources. The Bertie County Collaborative meets the second Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Bertie County Health Department. Remember, here is no fee for these,” said Watford.