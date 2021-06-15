WINDSOR – It would be a strong and worthy comeback.
The idea to provide affordable housing as a way of attracting and retaining Bertie County’s public school teachers, which seemed stalled or doomed only a few months ago, now may be returning to the front burner.
District I Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson, who – along with the full Board of County Commissioners has been one of those spearheading the project - gave an update on the progress of the revival to the Bertie County Board of Education at the BOE’s June monthly meeting on June 8.
Based on housing market analyses and surveys that revealed a lack of affordable housing, five districts in North Carolina have already built apartment complexes for their teachers. Because teacher salaries have not kept pace with rising housing costs, many teachers are unable to afford housing through a home purchase. In those counties there are few housing options for teachers who do not want or cannot afford to buy a house.
For several years since first suggested by then Superintendent Elaine White, the Bertie County Commissioners have provided the leadership for the Teacher Housing Initiative through a memorandum of understanding between the County, the Board of Education, the town of Windsor and a group called the Windsor Township Development Commission.
Because of political wrangling within the N.C. General Assembly between the state House and Senate to provide the enabling statutory language to facilitate the project over time, years passed and the idea now seemed all but dead. The land donated by the town of Windsor stood in limbo.
A grant of $240,000 from the Golden LEAF Foundation was returned along with the $2.3 million from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation that would have provided zero interest financing over 15 years; and the original 501 C-3 non-profit was dissolved.
However, the SECU Foundation stepped in and helped revive the concept by agreeing to transfer their original funds over to a new non-profit and Golden LEAF and the town of Windsor with the land donation followed suit. The new non-profit became Partners for Bertie County Public Schools, Inc.
“This allowed us to do this without further legal to-dos, but that was only part of the journey,” Wesson stated.
The new group found itself facing increased construction costs and the price tag rose from $2.6 million to $3.1 million for the original idea of 24 apartment units, three buildings of eight two bedroom-two bath units apiece.
“We don’t pay a single dime (on the SECU Foundation loan) for 15 years until the buildings are fully occupied and ready for use,” he explained. “And from the survey we did we had over 101 teachers who said if these units became available that they would sign up, so we know that the demand is there.”
The State Employees Credit Union Foundation would still provide $2.3 million with the Golden LEAF grant, increased an additional $37,000, and another $43,000 in additional grants, but $480,000 would still be needed to make the difference in the cost increase.
Wesson proposed dividing the sum equally ($160,000 each) among the three stakeholders: Bertie County, Bertie County Schools and the town of Windsor. Benefits included in addition to being a resource to attract and retain qualified teachers, 40-plus new residents to the county, new taxes and fees, and a compliment to the new Library/Cooperative Extension building which would be located across the street from the housing complex. It would also continue the migration of the town farther from the Cashie River flood zone.
Wesson said the county commissioners earlier agreed to provide their one-third of the funding and the Windsor Commissioners and Mayor Jim Hoggard are interested in providing their share as they see the benefits the housing would provide.
“They are very much interested because not only did they give us the property to build it on, but they understand these new residents coming into Windsor paying (taxes and fees) is a great opportunity for the town,” he noted. “This is what we need to re-invigorate and bring jobs back to this community.”
The funding from the county and the town is expected to come from American Rescue Plan funds (the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package). School board Director of Finance Steven Harrell said Bertie County Schools could make their contribution from similar funds the schools have received. These funds are available over a two-year period.
Wesson pointed to the low unemployment numbers for the county based on the region.
“The reason is all of our jobs are essential jobs: the prison, Perdue, teachers, the hospital; leaving us with very little retail that was affected (by the pandemic) like many other counties,” he said. “This is the initiative we need to retain the best and brightest.”
Wesson did caution the school board that the SECU Foundation Board is meeting the first week in July and he wants to present letters of commitment from the three partners that they would all be obligated for their portion of the agreement once the SECU Foundation Board approves the financing.
When asked if the entire sum is all due at once, Wesson answered not until the builder has been contracted, thus guaranteeing payment. He further assured the school board there was no further financial obligation.
School board chair Tarsha Dudley suggested a joint meeting between the Board of Education, the County Commissioners, and the town of Windsor administration. Wesson urged the joint meeting be scheduled as soon as possible prior to the SECU Foundation meeting in early July.
